RCC vs RC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Rome T10 2022 Match 15 & 16

Roma CC (RCC) will take on Roma Capannelle (RC) in the 15th and 16th match of the ECS Rome T10 2022 at the Roma Cricket Ground, Rome on Thursday.

Neither of these teams have had the best of runs in this tournament. Roma CC are fourth on the points table. They have one win from four games so far. Roma Capannelle, on the other hand, have two wins and four losses and are third on the points table.

RCC vs RC Probable Playing 11 today

Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Rahat Ahmed, Thushara Samarakoon, Achintha Naththandige, Pruthuvi Samarage, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Denham Seneviratne, Thakshila Korale, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Dammika Aththanayaka

Roma Capannelle: Sumair Ali, Dane Kirby, Kevin Kekulawala, Zaryan Ijaz, Leandro Jayarajah (c & wk), Amir Hamza, Ijaz Ahmmad, Karthik Raghavan, Michele Morettini, Denish Silva, Zaib Aurang

Match Details

Match: RCC vs RC

Date & Time: July 21, 2022, 4 and 6 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is an excellent one to bat on. After 12 games, the average score batting first is about 103 in this tournament. Thus, another high-scoring encounter is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s RCC vs RC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sujith Rillagodage is safe behind the stumps and can chip in nicely with the bat.

Batters

Amir Hamza has the knack of getting some substantial runs and can hit boundaries regularly. He has a strike rate of 179.59 in this tournament.

All-rounders

Sumair Ali has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has scored 107 runs and has taken three wickets.

Dinidu Marage is in top form among the all-rounders. He has accumulated 72 runs and has picked up four wickets.

Bowlers

Michele Morettini has fared well in this competition and has returned with four scalps.

Top 5 best players to pick in RCC vs RC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sumair Ali (RC): 321 points

Dinidu Marage (RCC): 240 points

Michele Morettini (RC): 207 points

Amir Hamza (RC): 164 points

Prabath Ekneligoda (RCC): 163 points

Important stats for RCC vs RC Dream11 Prediction Team

Dinidu Marage: 72 runs and four wickets

Prabath Ekneligoda: 72 runs and four wickets

Sumair Ali: 107 runs and three wickets

Michele Morettini: Four wickets

RCC vs RC Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Roma CC vs Roma Capannelle - ECS Rome T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujith Rillagodage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Ijaz Ahmmad, Amir Hamza, Dinidu Marage, Kevin Kekulawala, Sumair Ali, Pruthuvi Samarage, Dammika Aththanayaka, Michele Morettini, Thakshila Korale

Captain: Dinidu Marage Vice-captain: Sumair Ali

Dream11 Team for Roma CC vs Roma Capannelle - ECS Rome T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujith Rillagodage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Ijaz Ahmmad, Amir Hamza, Dinidu Marage, Kevin Kekulawala, Sumair Ali, Zaryan Ijaz, Dammika Aththanayaka, Michele Morettini, Thakshila Korale

Captain: Kevin Kekulawala Vice-captain: Prabath Ekneligoda

