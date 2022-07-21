RCC vs RC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Rome T10 2022 Match 15 & 16

Roma CC (RCC) will take on Roma Capannelle (RC) in the 15th and 16th match of the ECS Rome T10 2022 at the Roma Cricket Ground, Rome on Thursday.
Neither of these teams have had the best of runs in this tournament. Roma CC are fourth on the points table. They have one win from four games so far. Roma Capannelle, on the other hand, have two wins and four losses and are third on the points table.
RCC vs RC Probable Playing 11 today
Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Rahat Ahmed, Thushara Samarakoon, Achintha Naththandige, Pruthuvi Samarage, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Denham Seneviratne, Thakshila Korale, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Dammika Aththanayaka
Roma Capannelle: Sumair Ali, Dane Kirby, Kevin Kekulawala, Zaryan Ijaz, Leandro Jayarajah (c & wk), Amir Hamza, Ijaz Ahmmad, Karthik Raghavan, Michele Morettini, Denish Silva, Zaib Aurang
Match Details
Match: RCC vs RC
Date & Time: July 21, 2022, 4 and 6 PM IST
Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome
Pitch Report
The track at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is an excellent one to bat on. After 12 games, the average score batting first is about 103 in this tournament. Thus, another high-scoring encounter is likely to be in store for this game.
Today’s RCC vs RC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Sujith Rillagodage is safe behind the stumps and can chip in nicely with the bat.
Batters
Amir Hamza has the knack of getting some substantial runs and can hit boundaries regularly. He has a strike rate of 179.59 in this tournament.
All-rounders
Sumair Ali has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has scored 107 runs and has taken three wickets.
Dinidu Marage is in top form among the all-rounders. He has accumulated 72 runs and has picked up four wickets.
Bowlers
Michele Morettini has fared well in this competition and has returned with four scalps.
Top 5 best players to pick in RCC vs RC Dream11 Prediction Team
Sumair Ali (RC): 321 points
Dinidu Marage (RCC): 240 points
Michele Morettini (RC): 207 points
Amir Hamza (RC): 164 points
Prabath Ekneligoda (RCC): 163 points
Important stats for RCC vs RC Dream11 Prediction Team
Dinidu Marage: 72 runs and four wickets
Prabath Ekneligoda: 72 runs and four wickets
Sumair Ali: 107 runs and three wickets
Michele Morettini: Four wickets
RCC vs RC Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujith Rillagodage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Ijaz Ahmmad, Amir Hamza, Dinidu Marage, Kevin Kekulawala, Sumair Ali, Pruthuvi Samarage, Dammika Aththanayaka, Michele Morettini, Thakshila Korale
Captain: Dinidu Marage Vice-captain: Sumair Ali
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujith Rillagodage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Ijaz Ahmmad, Amir Hamza, Dinidu Marage, Kevin Kekulawala, Sumair Ali, Zaryan Ijaz, Dammika Aththanayaka, Michele Morettini, Thakshila Korale
Captain: Kevin Kekulawala Vice-captain: Prabath Ekneligoda