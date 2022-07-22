RCC vs RC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Rome T10 2022 Eliminator 

Roma CC (RCC) will take on Roma Capannelle (RC) in the Eliminator of the ECS Rome T10 2022 at the Roma Cricket Ground, Rome on Saturday.

Roma CC have been in top form in this tournament. They have five wins and three losses so far and finished third in the points table. Meanwhile, Roma Capannelle haven't been in the best of runs. They have a win-loss record of 2-6 and only managed to scrap through to the knockouts.

RCC vs RC Probable Playing XIs

Roma CC

Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Crishan Kalugamage, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Rahat Ahmed, Thushara Samarakoon, Achintha Naththandige, Denham Seneviratne, Thakshila Korale, Dammika Aththanayaka.

Roma Capannelle

Ijaz Ahmmad, Amir Hamza, Dane Kirby, Sumair Ali, Michele Morettini, Zaryan Ijaz, Badar Safi, Karthik Raghavan, Leandro Jayarajah (c & wk), Zaib Aurang, Denish Silva.

Match Details

Match: RCC vs RC.

Date & Time: July 23, 2022; 12 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is an excellent one to bat on. After 20 games of the league stage, the average score batting first is 102 in this tournament. Another high-scoring game is likely to be in store.

Today’s RCC vs RC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sujith Rillagodage can be handy with the bat, and he has a strike rate of 126.31 in this tournament.

Batters

Prabath Ekneligoda has made good contributions with the bat and has got 87 runs. He has also chipped in with five wickets.

All-rounders

Dinidu Marage has been excellent with both bat and ball. He has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 144.06 and has returned with eight scalps with the ball.

Sumair Ali, meanwhile, is in good form all-round. He has mustered 116 runs and has five wickets in this competition.

Bowlers

Michele Morettini is bowling well and has picked up seven wickets in the tournament so far.

Five best players to pick in RCC vs RC Dream11 Prediction Team

Dinidu Marage (RCC): 398 points

Achintha Naththandige (RCC): 396 points

Sumair Ali (RC): 396 points

Pruthuvi Samarage (RCC): 333 points

Michele Morettini (RC): 277 points.

Key stats for RCC vs RC Dream11 Prediction Team

Dinidu Marage: 85 runs & 8 wickets

Achintha Naththandige: 136 runs & 3 wickets

Pruthuvi Samarage: 9 wickets

Sumair Ali: 116 runs & 5 wickets

Michele Morettini: 7 wickets.

RCC vs RC Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Roma CC vs Roma Capannelle - ECS Rome T10 2022 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujith Rillagodage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Dane Kirby, Amir Hamza, Achintha Naththandige, Dinidu Marage, Crishan Kalugamage, Sumair Ali, Pruthuvi Samarage, Dammika Aththanayaka, Michele Morettini.

Captain: Dinidu Marage. Vice-captain: Sumair Ali.

Dream11 Team for Roma CC vs Roma Capannelle - ECS Rome T10 2022 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujith Rillagodage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Rahat Ahmed, Dane Kirby, Ijaz Ahmmad, Achintha Naththandige, Dinidu Marage, Sumair Ali, Pruthuvi Samarage, Dammika Aththanayaka, Michele Morettini.

Captain: Achintha Naththandige. Vice-captain: Prabath Ekneligoda.

