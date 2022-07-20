RCC vs ROR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rome 2022, Matches 9 & 10

Roma CC (RCC) will take on Royal Roma (ROR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Rome 2022 matches at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Wednesday, July 20.

Roma CC have endured a mediocre ECS T10 Rome 2022 campaign so far, winning and losing one game apiece. Royal Roma, meanwhile, have been excellent in the competition, winning all four of their matches and sitting pretty at the top of the table.

RCC vs ROR Probable Playing 11 Today

RCC XI

Prabath Ekneligoda, Dinidu Marage, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Sujith Rillagodage (&wk), Thushara Samarakoon, Denham Seneviratne, Achintha Naththandige, Rahat Ahmed, Thakshila Korale, Thilina Rathnayakas, Dammika Aththanayaka.

ROR XI

Mubarak Hossain, Muneeb Niazi, Asraful Islam (wk), Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammad Mohsin, Rajwinder Singh (c), Zadran Shadamgul, Kumar Dharamvir, Tinusha Shehanka, Ali Zulqarnain, Usama Butt.

Match Details

RCC vs ROR, ECS T10 Rome 2022, Match 9 and 10

Date and Time: 20th July, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground generally favors the batters, with high scores being common at the venue. The bowlers will need to keep their lines and lengths in check to keep the runflow in check.

Today’s RCC vs ROR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Hossain is currently the leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Rome 2022 with 183 runs at an average of 91.50 and a strike rate of 203.33.

Batter

Despite being listed as a batter, R Singh is a solid all-rounder. He has scored 15 runs and taken three wickets so far.

All-rounders

M Singh has scored 57 runs and picked up three wickets in the ECS T10 Rome 2022.

S Zadran has scalped five wickets at an outstanding average of 9.40 in four matches so far.

Bowler

U Shahzad will be looking to make a strong impact today. He hasn’t had a great campaign so far, but will be keen to make a mark.

Top 5 best players to pick in RCC vs ROR Dream11 prediction team

M Hossain (ROR) – 331 points

M Singh (ROR) – 234 points

S Zadran (ROR) – 210 points

R Singh (ROR) – 152 points

D Marage (RCC) – 147 points

Important stats for RCC vs ROR Dream11 prediction team

M Hossain: 183 runs

M Singh: 57 runs and 3 wickets

S Zadran: 5 wickets

R Singh: 15 runs and 3 wickets

D Marage: 38 runs and 3 wickets

RCC vs ROR Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Rome 2022)

RCC vs ROR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Rome 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Hossain, R Singh, D Tinusha, P Ekneligoda, M Singh, S Zadran, D Marage, M Mohsin Bilal, U Shahzad, A Aththanayaka, T Rathnayaka

Captain: M Hossain. Vice-captain: M Singh.

RCC vs ROR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Rome 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Hossain, R Singh, D Tinusha, P Ekneligoda, T Samarakoon, M Singh, S Zadran, D Marage, T Korale, A Aththanayaka, T Rathnayaka.

Captain: D Marage. Vice-captain: S Zadran.

