RCC vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Match - March 17th, 2021

Roma CC and Royal Roma will face off in match number 10 of the ECS T10 Rome series at the Roma Cricket Ground on Wednesday, March 17.

Royal Roma have had a disastrous campaign and stand at zero wins after five games. They come into this game on the back of a 11-run loss against Roma CC, who they will face for the second time in today's game.

Roma CC, on the other hand, have won three and lost one of their four games, and will aim to continue their good start.

Squads to choose from

Roma CC

Dinidu Marage, Prabth Ekneligoda (c), Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage (wk), Indika Senn, Shameera Kuruppu, Mark Jayasinghe, PruthuviS amarage, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage, Alessandro Sabelli, Denham Seneviratne, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Danmika Aththanayaka, Thushara Samarakoon, Thakshila Korale, Thilina Rathnayaka, Thimira Ranasinghe, Nadun Nakandalage, Quirijn Gunning

Royal Roma

Bhupinder Dev, Dharamvir Kumar, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Usman Mubashar, Anul Kumar, Milap Singh, Shoaib Awan, Surajpal Singh, Umar Shahad, Usama Butt, Akhil Govada, Arif Muhammad, Hardeep Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Mohammad Munir, Muneeb Niazi, Rajwinder Singh, Reddy Vajrala, Shahid Gulzar

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

Roma CC

Dammika Aththanayaka, Mark Jayasinghe, Navodh Kalansuriya, Thakshila Korale, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Dinidu Marage, Sujith Rillagodage (c) (wk), Alessandro Sabelli, Pruthuvi Samarage, Denham Seneviratne, Indika Senn

Royal Roma

Shahid Gulzar, Anil Kumar, Nur Mohammod (wk), Hassan Mubashar, Muneeb Niazi, Bejawada Phanindra, Kulwinder Ram, Vajrala Reddy, Umar Shahzad, Rajwinder Singh (c), Fakhrul Islam

Match Details

Match: Roma CC vs Royal Roma, ECS T10 Rome, Match 10

Date: 17th March; 3:00 PM

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy

Pitch Report

The pitch in Rome has been a great one to bat on. The batters have made full use of the conditions on offer, and we’ve seen some huge totals being posted in the tournament. There could be some swing on offer for the pacers.

RCC vs ROR Dream11 Team

RCC vs ROR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bejawada Phanindra, Reddy Vajrala, Denham Seneviratne, Navodh Kalansuriya, Dinidu Marage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Arif Muhammad, Prabath Ekneligoda, Anil Kumar, Indika Senn, Umar Shahzad

Captain - Dinidu Marage, Vice-Captain - Arif Muhammad

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bejawada Phanindra, Nur Mohammod, Reddy Vajrala, Denham Seneviratne, Hassan Mubashar, Dinidu Marage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Arif Muhammad, Muneeb Niazi, Anil Kumar, Indika Senn, Umar Shahzad

Captain - Muneeb Niazi, Vice-Captain - Reddy Vajrala