RCC vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 10

The 10th match of the European Cricket League T10 will see Roma CC (RCC) squaring off against Star CC (STA) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday (March 15).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RCC vs STA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XI, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Roma CC have won all of their last three matches of the tournament. Star CC, on the other hand, have won none of their last three matches. Star CC will give it their all to win the match, but Roma CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RCC vs STA Match Details

The 10th match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 15 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCC vs STA, Match 10

Date and Time: March 15, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between United CC Bucharest and Star CC, where a total of 182 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

RCC vs STA Form Guide

RCC - W W W

STA - L L L

RCC vs STA Probable Playing XI

RCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Dinidu Marage, Charles Fernando, Akash Waduwawalage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Crishan Kalugamage, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Thushara Samarakoon, Thakshila Korale, Rahat Ahmed, Thilina Rathnayakas

STA Playing XI

No injury updates

Shiv Karan Gill ©, Vijaykumar Desai, Manikandan Balu, Advyth Manepalli (wk), Jatin Madan, Roshan Vishwanath, Ahsan Aftab, Sambhav Puri, Mayank Nagayach, Rutvij Thumar, Ansh Trivedi

RCC vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Rillagodage

S Rillagodage is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Manepalli is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Kanageshwaram

M Nagayach and M Kanageshwaram are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Vishwanath played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Madan

C Kalugamage and J Madan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Karan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Waduwawalage

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Marage and A Waduwawalage. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Rathnayake is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RCC vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

J Madan

J Madan will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 91 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches.

C Kalugamage

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C Kalugamage the captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl a few overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has made three runs and taken six wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for RCC vs STA, Match 10

C Kalugamage

J Madan

A Waduwawalage

S Karan

M Kanageshwaram

Roma CC vs Star CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Roma CC vs Star CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Rillagodage

Batters: M Kanageshwaram, R Vishwanath, M Nagayach

All-rounders: J Madan, C Kalugamage, S Karan, C Fernando

Bowlers: D Marage, A Waduwawalage, T Rathnayake

Roma CC vs Star CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Rillagodage

Batters: M Kanageshwaram, M Nagayach

All-rounders: J Madan, C Kalugamage, S Karan, C Fernando, P Samarage

Bowlers: D Marage, A Waduwawalage, T Rathnayake

