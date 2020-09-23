RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cartaxo Match - Sept 23rd, 2020

The final ECS T10 Cartaxo League fixture on Wednesday has table-toppers Malo CC Vilamoura taking on Royal CC Lisbon at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

Malo CC Vilamoura have been the team to beat in this tournament, with four wins in four games. Both their batting and bowling units have impressed in unison, and they will fancy their chances against a Royal CC Lisbon side that has lost all of its games so far. Despite possessing a decent bowling attack, their batting unit hasn't come up with the goods and they are on the brink of elimination.

Although the odds are stacked against them, Royal CC Lisbon would love to get over the table-toppers, although this is easier said than done, especially in this format. All in all, another entertaining game awaits, with both sides looking for the win on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Royal CC Lisbon

ArpitKumar Yadav, Muhammad Irfan, Mandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Manjeet Singh, Parveen Singh, Kawaljit Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Sukhwinder Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Gurmail Singh, Dilraj Singh, Manjeet Singh Maan, Rashpal Singh, Onkar Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Narinder Gautam, Amarjeet Singh, Raju Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh

Malo CC Vilamoura

Shan Asus, Khurram Shahzad, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Naeem Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Syed Ali, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaid, Syed Maisam and Yasir Sabir.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Royal CC Lisbon

Jasbinder Singh, Parwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Gurjant Singh, Manjeet Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Onkar Singh and Raju Singh

Malo CC Vilamoura

J Popat, M Adnan, Y Sabir, M Shahid, Z Shah, A Zaib, A Ikram, A Mehmood, S Maisam, S Ali Mehdi and S Mian

Match Details

Match: Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura

Date: 23rd September 2020, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons in the ECS T10 Cartaxo League, given the firepower that both sides possess. They will need to be wary of the pacers, who are getting some swing upfront with the new ball.

The smaller dimensions of the ground have played into the batsmen's hands, although it could go either way with the bowlers taking pace off quite effectively. 100 should be a good total at this venue, and both sides will look to bat upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Cartaxo Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Popat, Gurjant Singh, Y Sabir, M Adnan, A Zaib, P Singh, Z Ali, J Singh, A Mehmood, S Maisam and Sukhwinder Singh

Captain: M Adnan, Vice-Captain: A Zaib

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Singh, Gurjant Singh, M Shahid, M Adnan, A Zaib, P Singh, Z Ali, J Singh, A Mehmood, S Maisam and Sukhwinder Singh

Captain: A Zaib, Vice-Captain: P Singh