RCD vs ACB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 5 and 6

RC Dresden (RCD) will take on ACB ACB Kerala Kombans (ACB) in the fifth and sixth matches of the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Tuesday (August 2).

RC Dresden have made a decent start to the campaign. Having played two matches so far, they have won and lost a game each. They are second in the table with two points and have a net run rate of +2.650.

ACB Kerala Kombans, meanwhile, need to pick themselves up after making a terrible start to the competition. They have lost both their opening matches and as a result, are at the bottom of the table with no points under their belt.

RCD vs ACB Probable Playing 11 Today

RCD XI

Vikas Manjunatha, Belal Zadran, Javed Haider, Ijaz Ahmed, Amrit Pal, Faisal Khan, Sandeep Kamboj, Karan Patil, Shahrukh Khan, Almas Tariq, Ganesh Patil

ACB XI

Rohit Rajan Unnithan, Nandu Krishnan, Niroson Jero, Arjun Nagathankandy, Ajmal Salam, Tojo Thomas, Manu Thomas, Sonam Ravi, Antony Poulose, Juno Varghese, Amal Silva

Match Details

RCD vs ACB, ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 5 and 6

Date and Time: August 02, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track is regarded as good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs on offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. A high-scoring match is likely on the cards.

Today’s RCD vs ACB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Khan Yousefzai is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 91 runs in two matches, including a dazzling knock of 89 runs at a strike rate of 254.29 in the first match.

Batters

S Kamboj is a good player to have in your squad as he will be trying to lead his side from the front. He has scored 62 runs in two games, including a half-century in the opening match.

All-rounders

A Pal is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 21 runs and has taken five wickets in just two matches. He should be the first-choice captaincy pick for your RCD vs ACB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

B Zadran is another player who could prove to be a valuable addition to your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scalped five wickets in two matches already.

Bowlers

W Virk could prove to be the leader with the ball for his side. He has scored 36 runs and took a wicket for his side in the most recent game.

Top 5 best players to pick in RCD vs ACB Dream11 prediction team

A Pal (RCD) – 208 points

B Zadran (RCD) – 178 points

M Khan Yousefzai (RCD) – 145 points

S Kamboj (RCD) – 114 points

W Virk (RCD) – 104 points

Important stats for RCD vs ACB Dream11 prediction team

A Pal: 21 runs and five wickets

B Zadran: Five wickets

M Khan Yousefzai: 91 runs

S Kamboj: 62 runs

W Virk: 36 runs and one wicket

RCD vs ACB Dream11 Prediction Today

RCD vs ACB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Khan Yousefzai, S Kamboj, A Nagathankandy, I Ahmad, N Krishnan, A Pal, B Zadran, M Thomas, W Virk, J Varghese, S Ravi

Captain: A Pal, Vice-Captain: B Zadran

RCD vs ACB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Khan Yousefzai, S Kamboj, A Nagathankandy, I Ahmad, A Pal, B Zadran, F Khan, A Salam, W Virk, J Varghese, S Ravi

Captain: M Khan Yousefzai, Vice-Captain: S Kamboj

