RCD vs BSCR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

RC Dresden will take on BSC Rehberge in the 19th game of the ECS T10 Dresden on 20th August at the Rugby Cricket Dresden.

RC Dresden have been impressive so far in the tournament and are in second position in the points table. They have managed to win five out of their six games and will now be eyeing the top spot.

On the other hand, BSC Rehberge are sitting at the top of the points table. They too have five victories from their six games and will look to hold on to their first position with a win in this encounter.

RCD vs BSCR Probable Playing 11 Today

RC Dresden

Sandeep Kamboj (C), Vivek Nandkumar, Arun Harkanchi (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Kapil Chandnani, Mustafa Khan, Hammad Ali, Hossain Mobarak, Rahul Grover, Almas Tariq, Belal Zadran

BSC Rehberge

Javed Rana (C), Nadjibullah Yasser, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Luqman Jafer, Imran Chaudhry, Sajid Liaqat, Yousaf Khan, Nooruddin Mujadady, Ronson Muliyil, Ajitabh Malviya (WK), Farid Shah

Match Details

RCD vs BSCR, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 20th August, 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden is a balanced one. It benefits both parts of the game, as batting will be simpler at first, while spinners will come into action later in the game. The team winning the toss will most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s RCD vs BSCR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mustafa Khan: Khan has been reliable with the bat while also contributing behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Nadjibullah Yasser: Yasser has been consistent with the bat, scoring 115 runs in six games so far in the tournament.

Sandeep Kamboj: Kamboj has excelled in both aspects of the game, scoring 93 runs as well as picking up four wickets in six games.

All-rounders

Sajid Liaqat: Liaqat has contributed to both elements of the game, scoring 132 runs as well as scalping four wickets in six matches.

Yousaf Khan: Khan has not been up to the mark with the bat but has performed well with the ball, grabbing six wickets in five games.

Bowlers

Belal Zadran: Zadran has four wickets to his name in as many games and has also contributed some handy runs with the bat.

Javed Iqbal: Iqbal has performed exceptionally well with the ball and has taken ten wickets in six matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in RCD vs BSCR Dream11 prediction team

Javed Iqbal: 402 points

Sajid Liaqat: 363 points

Sandeep Kamboj: 309 points

Najdibullah Yasser: 258 points

Belal Zadran: 247 points

Important stats for RCD vs BSCR Dream11 prediction team

Javed Iqbal: 6 matches, 10 wickets

Sajid Liaqat: 6 matches, 132 runs, 4 wickets

Sandeep Kamboj: 6 matches, 93 runs, 4 wickets

Najdibullah Yasser: 6 matches, 115 runs

Belal Madran: 4 matches, 4 wickets

RCD vs BSCR Dream11 Prediction Today

ECS T10: RCD vs BSCR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mustafa Khan, Sandeep Kamboj, Kapil Chandnani, Najdibullah Yasser, Hossain Mobarak, Sajid Liaqat, Yousaf Khan, Javed Iqbal, Belal Zadran, Rahul Grover, Farid Shah

Captain: Sajid Liaqat Vice-Captain: Sandeep Kamboj

ECS T10: RCD vs BSCR Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mustafa Khan, Sandeep Kamboj, Kapil Chandnani, Najdibullah Yasser, Imran Chaudry, Sajid Liaqat, Yousaf Khan, Javed Iqbal, Belal Zadran, Rahul Grover, Nooruddin Mujadaddy

Captain: Javed Iqbal Vice-Captain: Belal Zadran

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee