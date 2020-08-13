RCD vs BSCR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Dresden T10 Match - August 13th, 2020

The second ECS Dresden T10 fixture of the day will see RC Dresden square off against BSC Rehberge at the Ostrapark Ground in Dresden. RC Dresden started their campaign with a victory over USG Chemnitz and won four consecutive matches but have failed to put up a challenging total during the last two games.

Meanwhile, BSC Rehberge won five matches in a row before losing the previous game against BSV Britannia after being bowled out for 61 while chasing 94. The team is mainly known for defending their below-par totals and will be keen to prove their worth today.

It's going to be an exciting game when these two lock horns in the afternoon. Both the teams have had an interesting run in the league so far and so it'll be exciting to watch them play.

Squads to choose from

RC Dresden

Himanshu Bhardwaj, Ashwin Prakash, Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Sandeep Kamboj, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Syed Waqar, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Almas Tariq, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool and Kapil Chandnani.

BSC Rehberge

Shahnawaz Ahmad, Jafer Luqman, Musthafa Muhammed, Imran Chaudry, Salman Azhar, Masood Hasan, Asad Naqvi, Ijad Ahmad, Saeed Safi, Sajid Liaqat, Ali Butt, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Ganidu Arumadura, Ronson Muliyil, Saddam Gill, Javed Iqbal, Sohel Mia, Imran Bukhari, Yousaf Khan, Sadiq Sabah and Atta Ur Rahman Shinwari.

Predicted Playing XIs

RC Dresden

Syed Waqar (, Sandeep Kamboj, Gulzar Rasool, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar and Kapil Chandnani.

BSC Rehberge

Javed Iqbal, Sajid Liaqat, Imran Chaudry, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Shahnawaz Ahmed, Yousaf Khan, Ganidu Arumadura, Musthafa Muhammed, Saddam Gill, Awais Zafar and Saeed Safi.

Match Details

Match: RC Dresden vs BSC Rehberge

Date: 13th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark Ground, Dresden

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batsmen and around 80 runs during the first innings should be a good score on this pitch. The team batting first will have to put a good total on the board to make it easy for them to defend it later on.

The pacers are expected to enjoy this track as it has provided some swing over the duration of the tournament thus far. It's not a bad surface for the spinners but they'll need to maintain the perfect line and length in order to pick up a couple of wickets.

ECS T10 Dresden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RCD v BSCR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Khan Yousefzai, I Chaudry, V Nandkumar, S Safi, S Liaquat, S Kamboj, N Mujadday, S Khan, R Grover, K Chandnani and J Iqbal.

Captain: S Liaquat Vice-Captain: J Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Khan Yousefzai, I Chaudry, V Nandkumar, S Safi, S Waqar Hussain, S Kamboj, N Mujadday, S Sabah, R Grover, K Chandnani and J Iqbal.

Captain: J Iqbal Vice-Captain: N Mujadday