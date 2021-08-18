RCD vs EIH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

RC Dresden will be up against SG Einheit Halle in the 11th game of the ECS T10 Dresden at Rugby Cricket, Dresden, on Wednesday.

RC Dresden got off to a perfect start in the ECS T10 Dresden 2021, beating Berlin Lions in their opening two games. However, SG Einheit Halle have endured a poor ECS T10 campaign in Dresden, managing only one victory in four games thus far.

RCD vs EIH Probable Playing 11s

RC Dresden

Arun Harkanchi (WK), Rahul Grover, Gulzar Rasool, Belal Zadran, Amrit Pal, Sandeep Kamboj (C), Mustafa Khan, Norullah Salarzai, Hossain Mobarak, Almas Tariq, and Roman Sahar.

SG Einheit Halle

Naeem Shinware (C), Abdullah Daulatzai, Rokhan Ahmadzai, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Rafi Khan, Matiullah Molakkel (WK), Chandan Manjunath, Ehsanullah Sharifi, Jeswanth Bora, Abas Talib, Usmani Bilal.

Match Details

Match: RCD vs EIH, ECS T10 Dresden.

Date and Time: 18th August, 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rugby Cricket, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rugby Cricket, Dresden, is an excellent one to bat on, especially with the boundaries being small. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, so the team winning the toss could look to bat first.

Today’s RCD vs EIH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Naeem Shinware: Shinware is yet to have a decent outing with the bat. He is due a good game, so he makes it to the top picks.

Batsmen

Bilal Usmani: Usmani was exceptional in his previous game, scoring 31 runs and grabbing four wickets. That makes him a must-pick in today’s RCD vs EIH Dream11 team.

Sandeep Kamboj: Kamboj has performed decently so far, scoring 25 runs and grabbing two wickets in as many matches.

All-rounders

Gulzar Rasool: Rasool has been brilliant in both departments, scoring 72 runs and picking two wickets in as many games.

Ehsanullah Sharifi: Sharifi has been impressive with the bat, scoring 112 runs in four games, and is expected to deliver in this game too.

Bowlers

Rahul Grover: Grover has delivered brilliantly with the ball, grabbing five wickets in just two games.

Abas Talib: Talib has been decent with the ball, scalping four wickets in as many games.

Five best players to pick in RCD vs EIH Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Usmani: 245 points.

Gulzar Rasool: 205 points.

Rahul Grover: 179 points.

Ehsanullah Sharifi: 160 points.

Abas Talib: 144 points.

Key stats for RCD vs EIH Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Usmani: 4 matches, 42 runs, 4 wickets.

Gulzar Rasool: 2 matches, 72 runs, 2 wickets.

Rahul Grover: 2 matches, 5 wickets.

Ehsanullah Sharifi: 4 matches, 112 runs.

Abas Talib: 4 matches, 4 wickets.

RCD vs EIH Dream11 Prediction

ECS T10: RCD vs EIH Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naeem Shinware, Bilal Usmani, Sandeep Kamboj, Hossain Mobarak, Gulzar Rasool, Ehsanullah Sharifi, Amrit Pal, Rafi Khan, Rahul Grover, Abas Talib, Abdullah Daulatzai.

Captain: Gulzar Rasool. Vice-Captain: Bilal Usmani.

ECS T10: RCD vs EIH Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naeem Shinware, Bilal Usmani, Sandeep Kamboj, Chandan Manjunath, Gulzar Rasool, Ehsanullah Sharifi, Amrit Pal, Rafi Khan, Rahul Grover, Abas Talib, Belal Zadran.

Captain: Rahul Grover. Vice-Captain: Ehsanullah Sharifi.

Edited by Bhargav