RCD vs FBL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Germany matches - August 16th, 2021

Rugby Cricket Dresden will host Fuchse Berlin Lions in the first two matches of ECS T10 Germany 2021 on Monday.

Rugby Cricket Dresden are one of the most consistent clubs in East Germany. They made their ECS debut in the previous edition of the competition and won the Bronze Final. The hosts will hope to better their performance this year and go on to clinch the title.

Fuchse Berlin Lions, on the other hand, will be making their ECS debut. The club, mainly comprised of Sri Lankan players, will want to put up an impressive performance in the competition.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the opening fixtures of ECS T10 Germany Dresden 2021.

#3 Tharanga Loku Liyana

Tharanga Loku Liyana was the leading wicket-taker for Berlin Lions First XI in 2020. He picked up 19 wickets over the course of the season, at an average of 16.16 with best figures of 4/14. Fuchse Berlin Lions will hope he can produce a strong performance as they look to get their ECS campaign off to a winning start.

Sandeep Kamboj was the leading run-scorer for Rugby Cricket Dresden in ECS T10 Germany Dresden 2020. The right-handed batsmen scored 201 runs from 10 innings at an average of 22.33 and a strike-rate of 143.57. His side will want him to replicate that form this time around as well.

Right-arm medium pacer Kapil Chandnani was the leading wicket-taker for Rugby Cricket Dresden last time around. He picked up 16 wickets from 10 games, averaging 9.06 with an economy of 7.25. Chandnani had best figures of 4/11 with a strike-rate of 7.50 over the course of the season.

He also finished the competition as the leading wicket-taker.

Edited by Arvind Sriram