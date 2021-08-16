RCD vs FBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Dresden Matches 1 & 2

RC Dresden will take on the Fuchse Berlin Lions in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden 2021 matches at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Monday.

RC Dresden will kickstart their ECS T10 Dresden campaign on Monday as they look to build on their impressive performances in their debut season last time around. However, they will come across a decent Fuchse Berlin Lions side looking to make a big impact in their debut season.

RCD vs FBL Probable Playing 11 Today

RCD XI

Sandeep Kamboj, Arun Harkanchi, Mustafa Khan, Anirudh Das, Belal Zadran, Rahul Grover, Azam Rajput, Kapil Chandnani, Sahar Roman, Vivek Nandkumar Chakankar and Amrit Pal

FBL XI

Ganidu Arumadura, Indika Gunasekara, Tiron de Alwis, Akila Rajapakshe, Chamila Bandara, Vinny Muruhesapillai, Nouman Stanikzai, Tharanga Loku Liyana, Stefane Siriwardana, Praveen Nattramilarasu and Sudesh Wickramasekara

Match Details

RCD vs FBL, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 16th August 2021, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. There should be extra swing and pace early on with the new ball, which should keep the pacers interested. However, the dimensions of the ground will go against the bowlers, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss with 100 being par at the venue in this format.

Today’s RCD vs FBL Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

I Gunasekara: Gunasekara is one of the best wicketkeepers in the ECS T10 Dresden, with his explosive batting being key to the FBL's fortunes. One can bank on him to score some quick runs in today's matches.

Batsman

K Chandnani: Chandnani has been a star asset for Dresden over the last year or so. Given his skill-set and the nature of the pitch, he is surely a must-have in your RCD vs FBL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

R Grover: Rahul Grover is expected to play a major role with the ball in hand for Dresden. Capable of some lusty blows with the ball as well, Grover is certainly one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

N Stanikzai: N Stanikzai is one of the FBL's star bowlers, capable of troubling batsmen with his skill and experience. With there being some help on offer for bowlers, Stanikzai is a decent option to consider for your RCD vs FBL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in RCD vs FBL Dream11 prediction team

Kapil Chandnani (RCD)

Sudesh Wickramasekara (FBL)

Rahul Grover (RCD)

Important Stats for RCD vs FBL Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Kambol: 201 runs in 10 ECS 2020 Innings

Kapil Chandani: 16 wickets in 10 ECS 2020 matches

Stefane Siriwardana: 22 wickets for Berlin Lions XI in 2019

RCD vs FBL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

RCD vs FBL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Gunasekara, T de Alwis, C Bandara, S Kamboj, K Chandnani, S Wickramasekara, S Siriwardana, A Pal, N Stanikzai, R Grover and R Sahar

Captain: K Chandnani. Vice-captain: I Gunasekara

RCD vs FBL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Gunasekara, A Kumar, C Bandara, S Kamboj, K Chandnani, S Wickramasekara, S Siriwardana, A Pal, N Stanikzai, R Grover and P Nattaramilarasu

Captain: K Chandnani. Vice-captain: C Bandara

Edited by Samya Majumdar