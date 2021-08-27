RCD vs USGC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Dresden, 1st Quarter-final

RC Dresden will lock horns with USG Chemnitz in the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Dresden at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Friday.

RC Dresden have won five out of their eight ECS T10 Dresden matches and thereby finished second in Group A. They lost their last match against BSC Rehberge 1945 by eight wickets. USG Chemnitz, on the other hand, finished third in Group B with five wins from their eight ECS T10 Dresden matches. They lost their last match against Berlin International Cricket Academy by six wickets.

RCD vs USGC Probable Playing 11 Today

RCD XI

Sandeep Kamboj (C), Mustafa Khan, Arun Harkanchi (WK), Gulzar Rasool, Belal Zadran, Kapil Chandnani, Shahrukh Khan, Hossain Mobarak, Vivek Nandkumar, Nilakantha Sahoo, Azam Rajput.

USGC XI

Rajesh Nagaraja (C), Samad Stanikzai, Sandeep Gowda (WK), Gopinath Manoharan, Varun Soraganvi, Sibaji Roy, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Abdul Andar, Rohit Babbar, Tharun Ega, Adith Narayanan.

Match Details

RCD vs USGC, Quarter-final 1, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 27th August 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden has favored the bowlers in the ECS T10 Dresden. The batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 71 runs.

Today’s RCD vs USGC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mustafa Khan: Khan has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches. He has scored 113 runs at a strike rate of 111.88 and is also RC Dresden's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Dresden.

Batsmen

Samad Stanikzai: Stanikzai is the leading run-scorer for USG Chemnitz this season with 188 runs in eight matches. He is a top-quality batsman who can single-handedly win games for his side.

Hossain Mobarak: Mobarak has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for RC Dresden. He has scored 84 runs at a strike rate of close to 160 and also picked up five wickets in seven matches.

All-rounders

Rajesh Nagaraja: Nagaraja has impressed everyone with his all-around performances so far this season. He has scored 59 runs and also taken 10 wickets in eight matches.

Sandeep Kamboj: Kamboj has scored 108 runs at a strike rate of 161.19 while also picking up six wickets in eight outings. He can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's ECS T10 Dresden match.

Bowlers

Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla: Kusukuntla has bowled pretty well this season, taking nine wickets and also scoring 50 runs in eight matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Belal Zadran: Zadran is a genuine wicket-taker who can also score some quick-fire runs lower down the order. He has picked up five wickets while scoring 104 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 203.92.

Top 5 best players to pick in RCD vs USGC Dream11 prediction team

Rajesh Nagaraja (USGC) - 464 points

Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla (USGC) - 403 points

Abdul Andar (USGC) - 402 points

Sandeep Kamboj (RCD) - 396 points

Samad Stanikzai (USGC) - 385 points

Important Stats for RCD vs USGC Dream11 prediction team

Rajesh Nagaraja: 59 runs and 10 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 115.68 and ER - 9.61

Sandeep Kamboj: 108 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 161.19 and ER - 10.00

Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla: 50 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 178.57 and ER - 9.23

Abdul Andar: 86 runs and 6 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 168.62 and ER - 5.78

Belal Zadran: 104 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 203.92 and ER - 7.20

RCD vs USGC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

RCD vs USGC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mustafa Khan, Samad Stanikzai, Varun Soraganvi, Hossain Mobarak, Sandeep Kamboj, Kapil Chandnani, Abdul Andar, Nilakantha Sahoo, Belal Zadran, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Tharun Ega.

Captain: Sandeep Kamboj. Vice-captain: Kapil Chandnani.

RCD vs USGC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gopinath Manoharan, Samad Stanikzai, Varun Soraganvi, Hossain Mobarak, Sandeep Kamboj, Kapil Chandnani, Abdul Andar, Rajesh Nagaraja, Nilakantha Sahoo, Belal Zadran, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla.

Captain: Kapil Chandnani. Vice-captain: Abdul Andar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar