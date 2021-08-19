RCD vs VIK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Dresden Matches 13 & 14

RC Dresden will be up against FC Viktoria 89 in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Thursday.

RC Dresden have won all four of their ECS T10 Dresden matches and are currently placed atop the Group A points table. They beat SG Einheit Halle by six wickets in their last match. FC Viktoria 89, on the other hand, have won three out of their four matches and currently find themselves in third spot in the Group A points table. They won their last ECS T10 Dresden match against Fuchse Berlin Lions by five runs.

RCD vs VIK Probable Playing 11 Today

RCD XI

Sandeep Kamboj (C), Mustafa Khan, Tamaljit Day (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Grover, Kapil Chandnani, Nilakantha Sahoo, Amrit Pal, Gulzar Rasool, Hossain Mobarak, Belal Zadran.

VIK XI

Zeeshan Sahi (C), Arjun Nagathankandy, Rohit Unnithan (WK), Usman Hadi, Zahid Mahmood, Zamir Haider, Asad Hussain, Ehsan Latif, Harsha Gopireddy, Harsha Busireddy, Juno Varghese.

Match Details

RCD vs VIK, Matches 13 & 14, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 19th August 2021, 12:30 PM & 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV is a sporting one where the batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as the majority of the ECS T10 Dresden matches played on this ground have been won by teams batting first. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 87 runs.

Today’s RCD vs VIK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mustafa Khan: Khan is a quality player who hasn't performed as per the expectations so far this season. He has scored just 34 runs in three matches.

Batsmen

Sandeep Kamboj: He has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of ECS T10 Dresden matches, scoring 76 runs at a strike rate of 205.40. Kamboj has also picked up two wickets in three games.

Arjun Nagathankandy: Nagathankandy has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for FC Victoria 89 in the ECS T10 Dresden. He has scored 55 runs in four outings and can play a big knock today.

All-rounders

Zahid Mahmood: Mahmood has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball this season. He has scored 96 runs at a strike rate of 204.25 while also picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 8 in four matches.

Gulzar Rasool: Rasool has impressed everyone with his all-around performances this season. He has scored 82 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 210.25. On the bowling front, he has taken two wickets in just two matches.

Bowlers

Ehsan Latif: Latif has bowled pretty well this season, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 5 in his four outings. He is the leading wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Dresden and is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Rahul Grover: Grover has picked up five wickets in three ECS T10 Dresden matches. He can take wickets at regular intervals and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in RCD vs VIK Dream11 prediction team

Zahid Mahmood (VIK) - 324 points

Ehsan Latif (VIK) - 294 points

Rahul Grover (RCD) - 226 points

Gulzar Rasool (RCD) - 205 points

Sandeep Kamboj (RCD) - 202 points

Important Stats for RCD vs VIK Dream11 prediction team

Zahid Mahmood: 96 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 204.25 and ER - 8.00

Gulzar Rasool: 82 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 210.25 and ER - 6.75

Sandeep Kamboj: 76 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 205.40 and ER - 9.33

Ehsan Latif: 8 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 5.00

Rahul Grover: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 8.00

RCD vs VIK Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

RCD vs VIK Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mustafa Khan, Sandeep Kamboj, Arjun Nagathankandy, Hossain Mobarak, Usman Hadi, Zahid Mahmood, Gulzar Rasool, Amrit Pal, Ehsan Latif, Rahul Grover, Harsha Gopireddy.

Captain: Gulzar Rasool. Vice-captain: Zahid Mahmood.

RCD vs VIK Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mustafa Khan, Sandeep Kamboj, Arjun Nagathankandy, Hossain Mobarak, Usman Hadi, Zahid Mahmood, Gulzar Rasool, Amrit Pal, Ehsan Latif, Rahul Grover, Belal Zadran.

Captain: Zahid Mahmood. Vice-captain: Gulzar Rasool.

