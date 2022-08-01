RCD vs VIK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Matches 1 & 2

The first two matches of the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 will see RC Dresden (RCD) taking on FC Viktoria Berlin (VIK) at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Monday, August 1.

RC Dresden will begin their ECS campaign amid high expectations after making it to the semi-finals in the previous edition. Although a few players have shifted bases, RC Dresden can still bank on the likes of Mustafa Khan and Gulzar Rasool to do their bidding. FC Viktoria Berlin, meanwhile, have a resourceful side in place as they look to upset the apple cart this time around. Overall, both teams will be eyeing a winning start to the tournament, making for a couple of thrilling games in Dresden.

RCD vs VIK Probable Playing XIs

RCD XI

Sandeep Kamboj, Mustafa Khan, Kapil Chandnani, Gulzar Rasool, Shahrukh Khan, Gaurav Patel, Faisal Khan, Amrit Pal, Belal Zadran, Himanshu Bhardwaj and Rahul Grover.

VIK XI

Akhil Garje, Usman Hadi, Zahid Mahmood, Zamir Haider, Zeeshan Zafi, Ehsan Latif, Munir Hussain, Waleed Aslam, Qamar Ali, Parshant Godara and Raza Amar.

Match Details

RCD vs VIK, ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 1 and 2

Date and Time: August 1, 2022; 12:00 and 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dresden is likely to be a high-scoring one with there being little room for error for the bowlers. Although there should be some swing on offer early on, the dimensions of the ground should go against the bowlers. A change of pace and wide lines will be the go-to options for the bowlers, who will try to bowl as many dot balls as possible. Batting first would be the preferred option, with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today's RCD vs VIK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mustafa Khan: Mustafa Khan was one of Dresden's best players in the previous edition, often scoring big runs in the top order. He has the ability to tee off from ball one, with his six-hitting ability being key. With the Dresden keeper likely to play a big role once again, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Belal Zadran: Although Belal Zadran is listed as a batter, his strengths lie with the ball. He was a brilliant asset for Dresden in the previous editions, picking up key wickets in the middle overs. With Zadran expected to bat higher up the order this time around, he should be a good addition to your RCD vs VIK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Zahid Mahmood: Zahid Mahmood was one of the better players for VIK in the previous edition, scoring 120 runs and chipping in with the ball too. He is a handy all-rounder who can hold his own in crunch moments. Given the conditions on offer, Zahid is a must-have in your RCD vs VIK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ehsan Latif: Ehsan Latif was a consistent performer for VIK in 2021, using his variations and experience to good effect. With a few key personnel missing for VIK, Latif is likely to take up a more prominent role with the bat as well this season.

3 best players to pick in RCD vs VIK Dream11 prediction team

Rahul Grover (RCD)

Sandeep Kamboj (RCD)

Zahid Mahmood (VIK)

Key stats for RCD vs VIK Dream11 prediction team

Zahid Mahmood: 176 runs in 9 matches in ECS T10 Dresden 2021

Belal Zadran: 130 runs in 9 matches in ECS T10 Dresden 2021

Kapil Chandnani: 10 wickets in 9 matches in ECS T10 Dresden 2021

RCD vs VIK Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Dresden 2022)

RCD vs VIK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Dresden 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Khan, Z Haider, B Zadran, W Aslam, A Garje, G Patel, Z Mahmood, G Rasool, E Latif, Z Sahi and K Chandnani.

Captain: G Rasool. Vice-captain: Z Mahmood.

RCD vs VIK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Dresden 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Khan, Z Haider, B Zadran, Q Ali, A Garje, G Patel, Z Mahmood, G Rasool, E Latif, U Hadi and K Chandnani.

Captain: Z Mahmood. Vice-captain: M Khan.

