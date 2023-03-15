RCL vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 11

The 11th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see the Radial Club (RCL) go up against Bud Cricket Club (BCC) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar, India on Wednesday, March 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RCL vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Radial Club have won as many as three matches and are second in the Group A points table. They won their last match against Town Club Silchar by ten wickets.

Bud Cricket Club, on the other hand, have won as many as four matches and are placed at the top of the Group A points table. They won their last match against Town Club Silchar by 35 runs.

RCL vs BCC Match Details

The 11th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 15 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar, India. The match is set to take place at 8:45 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCL vs BCC, Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 11

Date and Time: 15 March, 2023, 8:45 am IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar, India.

RCL vs BCC Pitch Report

The track at the Satindra Mohan Dev Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 129 runs.

RCL vs BCC Form Guide (Last Match)

Radial Club: W

Bud Cricket Club: W

RCL vs BCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

RCL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

RCL Probable Playing 11

Biswajit Chamua, Saurav Saha, AS Roy, Pranjit Bora, AS Sinha (C), DS Goswami, CD Sarma, Priyangshu Dutta, Rosham Alom-I, Debojit Baruah, Akshya Deka.

BCC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BCC Probable Playing 11

Erik Roy, Bikash Kumar Das, Ayushman Malakar, Diwiz Pathak, S Purkayastha (C), Jitu Ali, P Aziz, Nipan Deka, Darshan Rajbongshi, Pushparaj Sharma, Rohit Singh-lll.

RCL vs BCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Erik Roy (4 matches, 129 runs, Strike Rate: 122.86)

Erik is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the top order. He has scored 129 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 122.86.

Top Batter pick

Diwiz Pathak (4 matches, 110 runs, Strike Rate: 87.30)

Diwiz is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 110 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 87.30.

Top All-rounder pick

Jitu Ali (4 matches, 53 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 96.36 and Economy Rate: 5.92)

Jitu is a capable all-rounder with the ability to take bowlers on from the first ball. He has scored 53 runs while scalping three wickets in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

Chanakya Sarma (3 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.20)

Chanakya is expected to lead the bowling unit for the Radial Club. He has picked up eight wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.20.

RCL vs BCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Jitu Ali

Jitu could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 53 runs while also scalping three wickets in four matches.

Nipan Deka

Nipan could be a good choice for the captaincy as he will be a key figure for the Bud Cricket Club in both the departments. He has scored 100 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 212.77, while also picking up six wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RCL vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nipan Deka: 100 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches

Chanakya Sarma: 8 wickets in 3 matches

Darshan Rajbongshi: 6 wickets in 4 matches

Jitu Ali: 3 wickets and 53 runs in 4 matches

Debojit Baruah: 44 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches

RCL vs BCC Match Expert Tips

Nipan Deka could prove to be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities.

RCL vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

RCL vs BCC Dream11 Prediction - Assam Premier Club Championship

RCL vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Erik Roy, Biswajit Chamua

Batters: Abhijit Roy, Diwiz Pathak

All-rounders: Jitu Ali, Dhiraj Goswami, Debojit Baruah, Swarupam Purkayastha

Bowlers: Nipan Deka, Chanakya Sarma, Darshan Rajbongshi

RCL vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

RCL vs BCC Dream11 Prediction - Assam Premier Club Championship

RCL vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Erik Roy

Batters: Abhijit Roy, Diwiz Pathak

All-rounders: Jitu Ali, Dhiraj Goswami, Debojit Baruah, Swarupam Purkayastha

Bowlers: Nipan Deka, Chanakya Sarma, Rosham Alom-I, Pushparaj Sharma.

Poll : 0 votes