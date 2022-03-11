RCL vs CLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 8

The Radial Club (RCL) will lock horns with Club Triranga (CLT) in the eighth match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday.
The Radial Club started their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 campaign with a big win over Zenith C.C. before losing to Sonari Town Club. Meanwhile, Club Triranga are sitting pretty at the top of the points table following their comprehensive wins over Zenith C.C. and N.S.S.A.
RCL vs CLT Probable Playing 11 today
Radial Club: Nabajeet Ghosh, Saurav Saha (wk), Debajit Boruah, Pranjit Bora, Prigyanshu Dutta, Raj Bora (c), Arnab Borah, Asif Wasimul Haque, Bichitra Baruah, Bishal Das, Arpan Dutta
Club Triranga: Arup Das (c), Sandip Paul (wk), Gaurav Talukdar, Pallavkumar Das, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Bishal Saha-I, Ranjan Bikash Das, Nipujit Kalita, Parag Barman, Krishna Das, Pritish Ray
Match Details
RCL vs CLT, Match 8, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022
Date & Time: March 11th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati
Pitch Report
The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.
Today’s RCL vs CLT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Saurav Saha has chipped in nicely with the bat and is quite safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Pallavkumar Das is currently the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship's leading run-scorer with 158 runs at a strike rate of 166.32.
All-rounder
Asif Wasimul Haque has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 108 runs in addition to taking three wickets.
Bowlers
Arpan Dutta has been in terrific bowling form in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, claiming four wickets at an economy rate of 3.29.
Pritish Ray has picked up five wickets in two games and is expected to add to his tally today.
Top 5 best players to pick in RCL vs CLT Dream11 Prediction Team
Pallavkumar Das (CLT): 250 points
Asif Wasimul Haque (RCL): 232 points
Pritish Ray (CLT): 199 points
Arpan Dutta (RCL): 168 points
Manashjyoti Gogoi (CLT): 73 points
Important stats for RCL vs CLT Dream11 Prediction Team
Pallavkumar Das: 158 runs
Pritish Ray: 5 wickets
Asif Wasimul Haque: 108 runs & 3 wickets
Arpan Dutta: 4 wickets
RCL vs CLT Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saurav Saha, Pallavkumar Das, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Debajit Boruah, Arnab Borah, Asif Wasimul Haque, Ranjan Bikash Das, Bishal Das, Pritish Ray, Parag Barman, Arpan Dutta
Captain: Asif Wasimul Haque. Vice-captain: Pallavkumar Das.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandip Paul, Pallavkumar Das, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Arnab Borah, Pranjit Bora, Asif Wasimul Haque, Ranjan Bikash Das, Pritish Ray, Parag Barman, Arpan Dutta, Bichitra Baruah
Captain: Pallavkumar Das. Vice-captain: Asif Wasimul Haque.