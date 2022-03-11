RCL vs CLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 8

The Radial Club (RCL) will lock horns with Club Triranga (CLT) in the eighth match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday.

The Radial Club started their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 campaign with a big win over Zenith C.C. before losing to Sonari Town Club. Meanwhile, Club Triranga are sitting pretty at the top of the points table following their comprehensive wins over Zenith C.C. and N.S.S.A.

RCL vs CLT Probable Playing 11 today

Radial Club: Nabajeet Ghosh, Saurav Saha (wk), Debajit Boruah, Pranjit Bora, Prigyanshu Dutta, Raj Bora (c), Arnab Borah, Asif Wasimul Haque, Bichitra Baruah, Bishal Das, Arpan Dutta

Club Triranga: Arup Das (c), Sandip Paul (wk), Gaurav Talukdar, Pallavkumar Das, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Bishal Saha-I, Ranjan Bikash Das, Nipujit Kalita, Parag Barman, Krishna Das, Pritish Ray

Match Details

RCL vs CLT, Match 8, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022

Date & Time: March 11th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.

Today’s RCL vs CLT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saurav Saha has chipped in nicely with the bat and is quite safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Pallavkumar Das is currently the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship's leading run-scorer with 158 runs at a strike rate of 166.32.

All-rounder

Asif Wasimul Haque has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 108 runs in addition to taking three wickets.

Bowlers

Arpan Dutta has been in terrific bowling form in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, claiming four wickets at an economy rate of 3.29.

Pritish Ray has picked up five wickets in two games and is expected to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in RCL vs CLT Dream11 Prediction Team

Pallavkumar Das (CLT): 250 points

Asif Wasimul Haque (RCL): 232 points

Pritish Ray (CLT): 199 points

Arpan Dutta (RCL): 168 points

Manashjyoti Gogoi (CLT): 73 points

Important stats for RCL vs CLT Dream11 Prediction Team

Pallavkumar Das: 158 runs

Pritish Ray: 5 wickets

Asif Wasimul Haque: 108 runs & 3 wickets

Arpan Dutta: 4 wickets

RCL vs CLT Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for Radial Club vs Club Triranga - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saurav Saha, Pallavkumar Das, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Debajit Boruah, Arnab Borah, Asif Wasimul Haque, Ranjan Bikash Das, Bishal Das, Pritish Ray, Parag Barman, Arpan Dutta

Captain: Asif Wasimul Haque. Vice-captain: Pallavkumar Das.

Dream11 Team for Radial Club vs Club Triranga - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandip Paul, Pallavkumar Das, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Arnab Borah, Pranjit Bora, Asif Wasimul Haque, Ranjan Bikash Das, Pritish Ray, Parag Barman, Arpan Dutta, Bichitra Baruah

Captain: Pallavkumar Das. Vice-captain: Asif Wasimul Haque.

Edited by Samya Majumdar