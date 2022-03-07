RCL vs ZCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 1

The Radial Club (RCL) will take on Zenith CC (ZCC) in the opening match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Monday.

Both teams will want to start their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 campaigns with a win. The two sides have a slew of all-rounders who will be key to their fortunes.

RCL vs ZCC Probable Playing 11 today

Radial Club: Nabajeet Ghosh (wk), Debajit Boruah, Pranjit Bora, Nick Das, Raj Bora, Mrinmoy Dutta, Asif Wasimul Haque, Raj Agarwal, Bichitra Baruah, Bishal Das, Bikash Singh Nath

Zenith CC: Rajibul Hoque (wk), Joges Sarma, Kulodip Das, Kazi Arafat Zakaria, Raja Das, Bubul Hassan, Wahedus Zaman, Golam Rabbani, Saddam Hussain, Mohibul Haque, Dianjeet Magar

Match Details

RCL vs ZCC, Match 1, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022

Date & Time: March 7th 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is a balanced surface. While the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, there could be some assistance for the bowlers as well.

Today’s RCL vs ZCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nabajeet Ghosh is a safe customer behind the stumps and can chip in with some some vital runs as well.

Batter

Radical Club's Debajit Boruah is a premier batter who can be a game-changer with the bat.

All-rounder

Bubul Hassan can make a big impact with both the bat and ball and will be key to Zenith's fortunes.

Bowler

Saddam Hussain has the ability to bowl economical spells and pick up wickets on a consistent basis.

Top 5 best players to pick in RCL vs ZCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Mrinmoy Dutta (RCL)

Bubul Hassan (ZCC)

Debajit Boruah (RCL)

Saddam Hussain (ZCC)

Pranjit Bora (RCL)

RCL vs ZCC Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for Radial Club vs Zenith CC - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nabajeet Ghosh, Kulodip Das, Debajit Boruah, Pranjit Bora, Mrinmoy Dutta, Asif Wasimul Haque, Bubul Hassan, Wahedus Zaman, Bishal Das, Dianjeet Magar, Saddam Hussain

Captain: Mrinmoy Dutta. Vice-captain: Bubul Hassan.

Dream11 Team for Radial Club vs Zenith CC - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nabajeet Ghosh, Joges Sarma, Debajit Boruah, Pranjit Bora, Mrinmoy Dutta, Raj Agarwal, Bubul Hassan, Wahedus Zaman, Dianjeet Magar, Saddam Hussain, Bichitra Baruah

Captain: Debajit Boruah. Vice-captain: Wahedus Zaman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar