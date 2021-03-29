RCP vs PAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Venice Match - Mar 30, 2021

Royal Cricket Padova will take on Padova in the fifth match of the ECS T10 Venice at the Venezia Cricket Ground in Venice on Tuesday.

Royal Cricket Padova have won one out of their two games played and are placed in third position in the points table. They won their last game against Padova, successfully chasing down 91 runs with seven wickets to spare.

Padova, on the other hand, has lost both their games and finds themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against Venezia by eight wickets, failing to defend a minuscule total of 78 runs.

Padova will have to play out of their skin to beat Royal Cricket Padova and register their first victory in the ECS T10 Venice.

Squads to choose from

Royal Cricket Padova

Akila Asurappulige, Indika Fernando, Lahiru Thommage, Sandun Vidanalage, Shashindra Witharanage, Anoman Andradege, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Loku Arumalage Dinesh Silva, Malwanage Fernando, Thudugoda Badalge Randajeewa, Angelo Andradege, Chamara Sududewage, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe (C), Dishan Fernando, Ganidu Appuhamilage, Gasbaduge Jeewan Fernando, Jaliya Mudiyaselage, Jayabahu Mudiyabselage, Katunayakage Martin Perera, Nishan Arachchige, Sajith Thenahandi, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Thushara Arachchige, Vidana Dananjaya, Weerahennadige Fernando, Kalubowila Gunasekara (WK), Lasanka Wijewardana (WK), Subith Gamage (WK), Warnakulasuriya Rodrogo and Manoj Tharindu Niman Rodrigo.

Padova

Asad Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Akash Handun, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nishendra Rodrigo, Ramesh Silva, Ranil Fernando, Anton Costa, Cresley Fernando, Nuwan Sameera (C), Prabath Marasingha, Salinda Kodikara, Damith Kosala, Nissanka Kuda, Sampath Ungamannadige (WK), Tharuka Rodrigo (WK), Damith Warnakulasuriya and Nuwan Archachige.

Predicted Playing-11s

Royal Cricket Padova

Lahiru Thommage, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Chamara Sududewage, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe (C), Dishan Fernando, Nishan Arachchige, Sajith Thenahandi, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Vidana Dananjaya, Kalubowila Gunasekara, Manoj Tharindu Niman Rodrigo (WK).

Padova

Ghulam Abbas, Akash Handun, Anton Costa, Cresley Fernando, Nuwan Sameera (C), Nuwan Arachchige, Salinda Kodikara, Damith Kosala, Damith Warnakulasuriya, Sampath Ungamannadige, Tharuka Rodrigo (WK).

Match Details

Match: Royal Cricket Padova vs Padova, Match 5

Date: March 30, 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice.

Pitch Report

The surface here at Venezia Cricket Ground is a flat one with an average first innings score of 86 runs. The bowlers will need to bowl in the right areas to scalp wickets.

With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen will get full value for their shots on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries.

RCP vs PAD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manoj Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Nishan Arachchige, Salinda Kodikara, Damith Warnakulasuriya, Cresley Fernando, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Dishan Fernando, Nuwan Arachchige, Akash Handun, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Anton Costa.

Captain: Damith Warnakulasuriya. Vice-Captain: Sameera Kurukulasuriya.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manoj Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Nishan Arachchige, Salinda Kodikara, Damith Warnakulasuriya, Lahiru Thommage, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Chamara Sududewage, Nuwan Arachchige, Akash Handun, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Anton Costa.

Captain: Nuwan Arachchige. Vice-Captain: Nishan Arachchige.