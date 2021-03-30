RCP vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Venice Match - Mar 31, 2021

Royal Cricket Padova will lock horns with Venezia in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Venice at the Venezia Cricket Ground in Venice on Wednesday.

Royal Cricket Padova have had a dismal ECS campaign so far. They have picked up a single win in four ECS games and find themselves in the penultimate position in the points table. They fell to a 56-run defeat in their last ECS game against Venezia.

Venezia, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the ECS T10 tournament so far. They have won four games and are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table. They won their last ECS game against Trentino Aquila by four wickets.

Venezia start as the clear favourites to win this ECS game as they look to extend their win streak in the tournament to five games.

ECS T10 Venice: Squads to choose from

Royal Cricket Padova

Akila Asurappulige, Indika Fernando, Lahiru Thommage, Sandun Vidanalage, Shashindra Witharanage, Anoman Andradege, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Loku Arumalage Dinesh Silva, Malwanage Fernando, Thudugoda Badalge Randajeewa, Angelo Andradege, Chamara Sududewage, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe (C), Dishan Fernando, Ganidu Appuhamilage, Gasbaduge Jeewan Fernando, Jaliya Mudiyaselage, Jayabahu Mudiyabselage, Katunayakage Martin Perera, Nishan Arachchige, Sajith Thenahandi, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Thushara Arachchige, Vidana Dananjaya, Weerahennadige Fernando, Kalubowila Gunasekara (WK), Lasanka Wijewardana (WK), Subith Gamage (WK), Warnakulasuriya Rodrogo and Manoj Tharindu Niman Rodrigo.

Venezia

Alamin Hossain, Hridoy Abdul, Munna Ahammed, Nazmul Haque, Nishantha N Fernando D, Rajib Miah, Hosan Ahmed, Imran Khan, Mehedi Nitol, Miah Alamin, Raju Miah, Mahbub Khan (WK), Sharif Ahmmed (WK), Shermin Gomes (WK), Sojun Islam (WK), Ezajul Hosen, Kamrul Haque, Mahmudul Islam, Sabuj Mondal, Shagar Choquder and Simone Bolgan.

Predicted Playing 11s

Royal Cricket Padova

Lahiru Thommage, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Chamara Sududewage, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe (C), Dishan Fernando, Nishan Arachchige, Sajith Thenahandi, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Vidana Dananjaya, Kalubowila Gunasekara, Manoj Tharindu Niman Rodrigo (WK).

Venezia

Alamin Hossain, Munna Ahammed, Nazmul Haque (C), Rajib Miah, Hosan Ahmed, Mehedi Nitol, Miah Alamin, Mahbub Khan, Sojun Islam (WK), Mahmudul Islam, Shagar Choquder.

Match Details

Match: Royal Cricket Padova vs Venezia, Match 9.

Date: 31st March 2021, 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Venezia Cricket Ground is a sporting one, with an average first-innings score of 97 runs. The chasing teams have won most of the games at this ground. So putting the opposition to bat first after winning the toss should be a preferable option.

RCP vs VEN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manoj Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Vidana Dananjaya, Nazmul Haque, Rajib Miah, Mehedi Nitol, Miah Alamin, Dishan Fernando, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Mahmudul Islam, Shagar Choquder.

Captain: Nazmul Haque. Vice-Captain: Vidana Dananjaya.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manoj Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Vidana Dananjaya, Nazmul Haque, Rajib Miah, Hosan Ahmed, Mehedi Nitol, Miah Alamin, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Mahmudul Islam, Shagar Choquder.

Captain: Nazmul Haque. Vice-Captain: Mehedi Nitol.