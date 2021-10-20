RD vs GRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Byju’s VCA T20, Semifinal 2

VCA Red will take on VCA Green in the second semifinal of the Byju’s VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur on Wednesday.

With six wins from 10 matches, VCA Red finished second in the points table of the competition. VCA Green won five of their 10 games and ended up in fourth place. The two sides have already met each other twice this season and both have won a game each.

RD vs GRN Probable Playing 11 Today

RD XI

Akshay Kolhar, Mandar Mahale, Aman Mokhade, Jitesh Sharma (c) (wk), Varun Palandurkar, Parth Rekhade, Nachiket Bhute, Swapnil Bandiwar, Himanshu Joshi, Vaibhav Chandekar, Tanmay Kale

GRN XI

Atharva Taide (c), Shubham Dubey, Tushar Gill, Harsh Dubey, Rajneesh Gurbani, Sanket Subhedar, Manan Dosi, Deepak Jangid, Aditya Khilote, Shreeyog Pawar, Aman Khan (wk)

Match Details

RD vs GRN, Byju’s VCA T20, Semi Final 2

Date and Time: 20th October, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Vidarbha Ground is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen will have a major say in proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s RD vs GRN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Pawar could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

S Dubey is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease.

All-rounders

A Taide is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your RD vs GRN Dream11 Fantasy Side. He holds the record for the highest score in the competition with his spectacular innings of 106*.

Bowlers

N Bhute is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has registered seven dismissals in the last five matches!

Top 5 best players to pick in RD vs GRN Dream11 prediction team

A Taide (GRN) – 570 points

N Bhute (RD) – 550 points

A Mokhade (RD) – 525 points

R Gurbani (GRN) – 505 points

H Joshi (RD) – 470 points

Important stats for RD vs GRN Dream11 prediction team

A Taide: 328 runs and 2 wickets

N Bhute: 12 wickets

A Mokhade: 328 runs

RD vs GRN Dream11 Prediction Today

RD vs GRN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Pawar, S Dubey, T Gill, A Kolhar, A Taide, A Mokhade, H Joshi, P Rekhade, N Bhute, R Gurbani, M Dosi

Captain: A Taide, Vice-Captain: H Joshi

RD vs GRN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Pawar, S Dubey, T Gill, A Kolhar, A Taide, A Mokhade, H Joshi, N Bhute, R Gurbani, M Dosi, A Khilote

Captain: A Mokhade, Vice-Captain: N Bhute

