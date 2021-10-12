RD vs SKB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20, Match 14

Match 16 of the VCA T20 2021 has VCA Red (RD) taking on VCA Sky Blue (SKB) at the VCA Jamtha Ground in Nagpur on Tuesday.

The VCA Red have been fairly consistent in the VCA T20 2021 with four wins in five games. Meanwhile, the VCA Sky Blue have blown hot and cold as they seek their third win in six VCA T20 2021 games. While the Red will start as the clear favorites, the Blue cannot be taken lightly in what should be a good contest in Nagpur.

RD vs SKB Probable Playing 11 Today

SKB XI

Mohit Kale (c), R Sanjay, Yash Rathod (wk), Saurabh Thubrikar, Nayan Chavan, Rushabh Rathod, Siddesh Neral, Suniket Bingewar, Gaurav Dhoble, Ravi Jangid, Shanmesh Deshmukh.

RD XI

Mandar Mahale, Akash Kumar (wk), Parth Rekhade, Jitesh Sharma (c), Varun Palandurkar, Vaibhav Chandekar, Nachiket Bhute, Himanshu Joshi, Dushyant Tekan, Tanmay Kale and Aman Mokhade

Match Details

RD vs SKB, Match 16, VCA T20

Date and Time: 12th October 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: VCA Jamtha Ground, Nagpur.

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Jamtha Cricket Ground, with 160-170 being par at the venue. Although the pacers should get some movement, the ball should skid nicely on to the bat. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today’s RD vs SKB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yash Rathod: Although Yash Rathod has blown hot and cold in the VCA T20 2021, he is quite capable of flipping the script in today's fixture. Despite his counterpart Jitesh Sharma also being a good option, one can bank on Rathod to deliver some valuable Dream11 points for your RD vs SKB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Sanjay Raghunath: Sanjay Raghunath's experience and recent form makes him a brilliant addition to any team. Although he has got some runs under his belt, he hasn't been able to kick on and get a big one, something he will look to amend today.

All-rounder:

Nachiket Bhute: Nachiket Bhute has been in fine form for the Red in the VCA T20 2021 with six wickets to his name. Bhute has also often come up with blitzing knocks in the middle overs, something that everyone will be keeping an eye out for in this RD vs SKB clash.

Bowler

Tanmay Kale: Tanmay Kale hasn't been in the best of bowling form, but he has a few wickets to show for his efforts. Kale's variations hold him in good stead ahead of the game and should earn him a wicket or two in this fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in RD vs SKB Dream11 prediction team

Siddesh Neral (SKB) - 309 points

Sanjay Raghunath (SKB) - 279 points

Jitesh Sharma (RD) - 230 points

Important Stats for RD vs SKB Dream11 prediction team

Aman Mokhade: 151 runs in 5 VCA T20 2021 matches

R Sanjay: 149 runs in 5 VCA T20 2021 matches

Nachiket Bhute: 6 wickets in 5 VCA T20 2021 matches

RD vs SKB Dream11 Prediction Today (VCA T20)

RD vs SKB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Sharma, Y Rathod, H Joshi, R Rathod, S Raghunath, V Chandekar, R Jangid, N Bhute, S Neral, P Rekhade and T Kale

Captain: S Raghunath. Vice-captain: N Bhute

RD vs SKB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Sharma, Y Rathod, H Joshi, M Mahale, S Raghunath, V Chandekar, R Jangid, N Bhute, S Neral, P Rekhade and D Tekan

Captain: S Raghunath. Vice-captain: H Joshi

Edited by Samya Majumdar