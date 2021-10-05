RD vs SKB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20, Match 2

VCA Red (RD) will take on VCA Sky Blue (SKB) in the second match of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur on Tuesday.

The two sides will be taking on each other for the first time this season. While the VCA Reds are led by Jitesh Sharma, Shalabh Srivastava is the captain of the Sky Blue team. Himanshu Joshi and Nachiket Bhute are expected to play key roles for VCA Reds. Also keep an eye out for Akshay Agrawal and Ganesh Satish from Sky Blue.

RD vs SKB Probable Playing 11 Today

RD XI

Jitesh Sharma, Akash Kumar, Himanshu Josh, Akshay Kolhar, Vaibhav Chandekar, Nachiket Bhute, Aman Mokhade, Varun Palandurkar, Swapnil Bandiwar, Parth Rekhade, Rohit Dattatraya

SKB XI

Urvesh Patel, Akshay Agarwal, Shalabh Shrivastava, Khushal Pimpalkar, Ankush Wakode, Mayank Jassore, Ganesh Satish, Satyam Bhoyar, Suraj Rai, Nachiket Parande, Hardik Verma

Match Details

RD vs SKB, VCA T20, Match 2

Date and Time: 5th October, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Vidarbha Ground is expected to be balanced as both bowlers and batsmen will have a major say in the proceedings. While the batters will need to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to be wary of their lines and lengths.

Today’s RD vs SKB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Sharma could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

A Agrawal is a reliable batsman who puts a heavy price on his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease.

All-rounders

A Wakode is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. Wakode could prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your RD vs SKB Dream11 fantasy team.

Decent with both the bat and ball, G Satish can also prove to be the difference-maker in the game.

Bowlers

S Rai is expected to be among the wickets in today's game.

Top 5 best players to pick in RD vs SKB Dream11 prediction team

A Wakode (SKB)

N Bhute (RD)

G Satish (SKB)

A Agrawal (SKB)

J Sharma (RD)

Important stats for RD vs SKB Dream11 prediction team

A Wakote: 175 runs in 5 T20s

G Satish: 658 runs in T20s

N Bhute: 10 runs in T20s

RD vs SKB Dream11 Prediction Today (VCA T20 2021)

RD vs SKB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - VCA T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Sharma, A Agrawal, A Kolhar, H Joshi, A Wakode, M Jassore, N Bhute, G Satish, S Rai, P Rekhade, S Bandiwar

Captain: A Wakode. Vice-captain: G Satish

RD vs SKB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - VCA T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Sharma, A Agrawal, A Kolhar, S Srivastava, H Joshi, A Wakode, M Jassore, N Bhute, S Rai, P Rekhade, S Bandiwar

Captain: A Agrawal. Vice-captain: N Bhute

Edited by Samya Majumdar