RE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Global T20 Namibia 2022, Match 2

Richelieu Eagles (RE) will take on the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in the second match of the Global T20 Namibia 2022 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday, September 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RE vs LAH Dream11 prediction. The Richelieu Eagles got off to a bad start in the tournament, losing to the DP World Lions by 18 runs. They will face Lahore Qalandars, the PSL 2022 champions, who have a strong squad full of young players and are captained by Hamza Nazar. Dilbar Hussain, Usama Mir, and Ahsan Hafeez are among the notable Lahore Qalandars players who are eager to play their first game of the tournament.

RE vs LAH, Match Details

The second match of the Global T20 2022 between the Richelieu Eagles and Lahore Qalandars will be played on September 2 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The game is set to take place at 06:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RE vs LAH, Match 2, Global T20 Namibia 2022

Date & Time: September 2, 2022, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Streaming: Fancode

RE vs LAH, Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is a belter that has traditionally helped batters. Pacers may not get much help while bowling with the new ball, but spinners can be crucial in the middle overs. Batting first should be the preferred option for the team that wins the toss.

Matches Won by Batting first: 4

Matches Won by Bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 164

Average 2nd innings score: 144

RE vs LAH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Richelieu Eagles: N/A

Lahore Qalandars: N/A

RE vs LAH Probable Playing XI today

Richelieu Eagles injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Richelieu Eagles Probable Playing XI :

Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita

Lahore Qalandars injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Lahore Qalandars Probable Playing XI :

Jahanzab Naveed (wk), Hamza Nazar (c), Shane Dadswell, Ahsan Hafeez, Salman Fayyaz, Dilbar Hussain, Usama Mir, Aitizaz Habib-Khan, Mamoon Riaz, Mansoor Saleem, Usman Khalid

RE vs LAH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Zane Green (11 runs in his previous outing, S.R: 73.23)

He struggled to bat in the previous game against the Lions, departing after only 11 runs. He is, however, a good wicket-keeper who can help you fetch more fantasy games in the upcoming games.

Top Batter Pick

JJ Smit (12 runs in his previous outing, S.R: 150)

Smit is technically a sound batter and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He did not impress in the previous game, but given his abilities, he can be expected to perform better in today's game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jan Frylinck (52 runs & one wicket in previous game)

Frylinck is a well-known batter who has represented South Africa and competed in major tournaments around the globe. He scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 185.71 in the previous game while picking up one wicket and thus could be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Usama Mir (47 wickets & 149 runs in 58 T20 games)

Usama Mir has bowled quite well and consistently for his side in T20 cricket. He has taken 47 wickets at an economy rate of 7.74 in 58 T20 games. He's expected to have a good time in today's outing, given his googly and leg-break armor.

RE vs LAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Gerhard Erasmus

He has had a fantastic T20I career so far and has been a valuable asset to his national side. He has scored 1017 runs at an impressive average of 36.30 in 41 T20I games, including a century, while taking 19 wickets. That makes him a multiplier pick for today's outing.

Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Nicol Eaton could contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has 239 runs, including one fifty, at an average of 15.90 in 23 T20I games and 3 wickets, making him a worthwhile investment for the vice-captaincy of your fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for RE vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shane Dadswell 443 runs in 19 T20I games Divan la Cock 2322 runs in 6 T20I games Dilbar Hussain 29 runs & 21 wickets in 18 T20I games Bernard Scholtz 23 runs and 43 wickets in 39 T20I games Mauritius Ngupita 18 runs in 1 T20I game

RE vs LAH match expert tips 2nd match

Bernard Scholtz has been a successful T20 bowler for his nation, but he was wicketless in the previous game. He looked fine in the CWC tournament, and given his current form and skill set, he should take a few wickets in the upcoming games.

RE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Head To Head League

RE vs LAH Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Jahanzab Naveed

Batters: JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus, Hamza Nazar

All-Rounders: Jan Frylinck, Ahsan Hafeez, Salman Fayyaz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Bowlers: Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Usama Mir

RE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Grand League

RE vs LAH Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Jahanzab Naveed

Batters: JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus, Hamza Nazar

All-Rounders: Jan Frylinck, Ahsan Hafeez, Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Bowlers: Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Usama Mir, Dilbar Hussain

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee