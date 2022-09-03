RE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Global T20 Namibia 2022, Match 2

Richelieu Eagles (RE) will face Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in the second match of the Global T20 Namibia 2022 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday, September 3. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RE vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Richelieu Eagles have played two games so far, losing both, and are currently at the bottom of the table with no points. They lost their last game against the Lahore Qalandars by six wickets.

The Lahore Qalandars beat the Richelieu Eagles in their tournament opener and are second in the standings behind Lions on net run rate.

The second match of Global T20 Namibia 2022 will be played on September 3 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The match is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 3rd September, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

RE vs LAH Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground generally favors the batters. The pacers will find some assistance early on, while the spinners are expected to come into play in the middle overs. The side winning the toss will probably look to bat first and post a big total.

Last 2 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 159.5

Average second-innings score: 151.5

RE vs LAH Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Richelieu Eagles: L-L

Lahore Qalandars: W

RE vs LAH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Richelieu Eagles injury/team news.

No major injury updates.

Richelieu Eagles Probable Playing 11

Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita.

Lahore Qalandars injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Lahore Qalandars Probable Playing 11

Jahanzab Naveed (wk), Hamza Nazar (c), Shane Dadswell, Ahsan Hafeez, Salman Fayyaz, Dilbar Hussain, Usama Mir, Aitizaz Habib-Khan, Mamoon Riaz, Mansoor Saleem, Usman Khalid.

RE vs LAH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Zane Green (2 matches, 66 runs, Average: 33)

Zane Green is a great wicketkeeper choice for your RE vs LAH Dream11 fantasy team. He is currently the second-highest runscorer in the tournament with 66 runs in two matches at an average of 33.

Top Batter pick

JJ Smit (2 matches, 50 runs, Average: 25)

JJ Smit has collected 50 runs in two matches at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 125.

Top All-rounder pick

Jan Frylinck (2 matches, 56 runs and 1 wicket)

Jan Frylinck boasts plenty of experience, having represented Namibia at international level. He has scored 56 runs and scalped a wicket in the tournament so far.

Top Bowler pick

Dilbar Hussain (1 match, 3 wickets, Average: 8.33)

Dilbar Hussain is the joint highest wicket-taker in the competition with three wickets from just one match. Hussain boasts a wonderful average of 8.33 and has an economy rate of 6.25.

RE vs LAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton is an outstanding all-rounder who has scored 47 runs and taken two wickets in two matches. He could be a great captaincy pick for your RE vs LAH Dream11 fantasy team.

Jan Frylinck

Jan Frylinck was outstanding in the first match against the Lions, having batted at a strike rate of over 185 and bowled at economy rate of close to seven.

5 Must-picks with players stats for RE vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 47 runs and 2 wickets 149 points Jan Frylinck 56 runs and 1 wicket 109 points Dilbar Hussain 3 wickets 101 points Zane Green 66 runs 99 points Ruben Trumpelmann 3 wickets 91 points

RE vs LAH match expert tips

Ruben Trumpelmann is a great bowler who could prove to be the X-factor in the RE vs LAH match.

RE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

RE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green

Batters: JJ Smit, Hamza Nazar, Shane Dadswell, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (c), Jan Frylinck (vc), Ahsan Hafeez

Bowlers: Dilbar Hussain, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Scholtz

RE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

RE vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green

Batters: JJ Smit (c), Hamza Nazar, Shane Dadswell, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Dilbar Hussain (vc), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jalat Khan, Ben Scholtz

