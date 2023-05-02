REN vs HAW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s JOMA Caribbean T10 match - May 3rd, 2023

Renegades (REN) and Hawksbills (HAW) are set to lock horns in the JOMA Caribbean T10 on Wednesday, May 3. The REN vs HAW match will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Both teams have included some proven match-winners in their side who are ready to give their all for their respective teams. The teams will be looking to start their campaign on a positive note and put on a thrilling display of cricket for the fans and spectators.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for REN vs HAW. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Anthony Martin (HAW) - 8.5 Credits

Anthony Martin is a quality leg-spinner who has the ability to consistently bowl tight lines and lengths. He has played 51 first-class games and has picked up 162 wickets at a terrific economy rate of 2.40, including eight five-wicket hauls.

The experienced leggie is a great asset for the team and can be a great choice for the captaincy role in the REN vs HAW Dream11 team.

#2 Gavin Tongue (HAW) - 6.5 Credits

Gavin Tongue is a multi-utility all-rounder who can fetch you a lot of fantasy points with both bat and ball. Hence, he could prove to be a steal pick in 6.5 credits for the REN vs HAW Dream11 team.

In his 87 first-class games, Tongue has picked up 249 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 3.29. Apart from his batting, he has scored 1792 runs with six half-centuries to his name. Tongue is going to be a must-have pick in this game.

#1 Justin Athanaze (HAW) - 9 Credits

Justin Athanaze is an attacking top-order batter who starts hitting right from the first ball of the game. Having played 21 T20 games, he has notched up 225 runs at a strike rate of 124.30, including eight fours and 16 maximums.

If needed, Athanaze can bowl some quality overs of spin bowling as well. Hence, he will be an excellent pick to be picked as captain for the REN vs HAW Dream11 team.

