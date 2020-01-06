REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 7th, 2020

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Two teams that are struggling to get going in BBL 2019-20 are in action on Tuesday as the Melbourne Renegades face Perth Scorchers at Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Despite possessing relatively strong rosters, both the Renegades and Scorchers have lacked confidence.

The defending champions, Renegades, are yet to win a game in BBL 2019-20 which isn't the ideal way to defend the BBL crown. With time running out, Aaron Finch and co. would love to get going in Geelong although it would be a tough ask against the most successful team in BBL history.

The corresponding fixture earlier in the season saw Mitchell Marsh put in a man of the match performance to overshadow his brother, Shaun Marsh's fighting knock in Perth. With either side desperate for a win on Tuesday, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for REN vs SCO.

Squads to choose from

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Daniel Christian, Beau Webster, Marcus Harris, Samit Patel, Richard Gleeson, Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce, Andrew Fekete, Will Sutherland and Tom Andrews.

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh (C), Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis, Sam Whiteman, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Matt Kelly, Cameron Bancroft and Joel Paris.

Playing XI updates

Melbourne Renegades

A couple of changes are on the cards with Samit Patel replacing Harry Gurney in the roster while Cooper drops out for Harris. While Aaron Finch is yet to get going this season, Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster have been the shining lights for the Renegades.

Sam Harper will continue to don the gloves and open the batting along with Finch while Christian handles the finishing duties. Kane Richardson and Cameron Boyce will be key with the ball, with much being expected from Richard Gleeson, who hasn't picked many wickets in BBL 2019-20.

Possible XI: Finch (C), Harper (WK), Shaun Marsh, Webster, Christian, Harris, Sutherland, Boyce, Samit, Richardson and Gleeson.

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner's fitness is still a doubt which should ensure Tim David's participation for one more game. No changes are expected from the Scorchers as they look to register their third win of the season. While Inglis and Livingstone have shown glimpses of what they are capable of, Mitchell Marsh has been their best batsmen in the season so far.

Their batsmen haven't been consistent enough in BBL 2019-20 which has costed them dearly. This is the case with their bowling as well with only Fawad Ahmed consistently picking wickets for the Scorchers. Chris Jordan and Jhye Richardson will need to step up against a formidable Renegades side if they are to complete a double over the defending champions.

Possible XI: Inglis (WK), Livingstone, Bancroft, Mitch Marsh (C), Green, David, Agar, Fawad, Jhye, Kelly and Jordan.

Match details

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 26

7th January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Pitch report

The previous game at the Simonds Stadium this season saw a decent batting track being put forth with the likes of Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh coming up with useful knocks. With the bigger dimensions also coming into play, spinners will play a big part as teams would ideally look to chase under lights. 165-170 would be a competitive total on this surface.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Sam Harper and Josh Inglis are two of the best youngsters in the Australian domestic circuit right now. Although both of them have done well in BBL 2019-20, Sam Harper should get the nod over Inglis owing to his ability to provide quick starts on a consistent basis. He has a strike rate of 152 which should him in good stead although Inglis isn't a bad option to have in the side as well.

Batsmen: The Renegades duo of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh are must-haves in the side with both of them due for a big score. Although they have scored 191 and 233 runs respectively, Marsh and Finch haven't gone on to score big runs which could change come Tuesday. Liam Livingstone is another such player who has shown glimpses of what he is capable of. The Englishman has picked two wickets as well, although it is his batting ability which gives him the edge over Cameron Bancroft.

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh has undoubtedly been the Scorchers' best batsman so far with 193 runs in six games. While he hasn't bowled much, he is expected to bat at number four and should score some runs in the absence of Ashton Turner. Along with the Scorchers captain, Daniel Christian and Ashton Agar are dependable picks as well. Samit Patel, who is in the Renegades side for Harry Gurney, could also be picked with a lot of experience under his belt.

Bowlers: Kane Richardson and Fawad Ahmed are must-haves in the side. They have continued to pick wickets consistently with both of them picking 9 and 8 wickets respectively. Along with them, the likes of Cameron Boyce and Chris Jordan are also viable candidates while Jhye Richardson also warranties a place in the side owing to his knack of picking wickets with the new ball.

Captain: Both the Marsh brothers, Shaun and Mitchell, starred in the previous fixture between the two sides. With a similar type of a wicket expected once again, one can expect both of them to put in another top quality performance with the bat. Along with Shaun and Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone is a great pick as well with the Englishman also bowling the odd over in the middle overs.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce, Chris Jordan and Fawad Ahmed. Captain: Shaun Marsh, Vice-Captain: Mitch Marsh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Samit Patel, Kane Richardson, Chris Jordan and Fawad Ahmed. Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Shaun Marsh