REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 17

The 17th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Perth Scorchers (SCO) lock horns with the Melbourne Renegades (REN) at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The Renegades, after a strong start to their BBL campaign, have succumbed to two losses. They will be keen to return to winning ways with Aaron Finch set to play his first BBL game of the season. However, they come across the Perth Scorchers, who are unbeaten with no losses in four games. With an impeccable bowling attack to fall back on, the Scorchers will fancy their chances in this fixture. But with a youthful Renegades side eager for a win at the Marvel Stadium, a cracking game beckons in the BBL.

REN vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Josh Inglis (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Haztoglou and Tymal Mills

REN XI

Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (c), Mohammad Nabi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Will Sutherland, Zahir Khan, James Pattinson, Reece Topley and Kane Richardson

Match Details

REN vs SCO, BBL 2021-22, Match 17

Date and Time: 22nd December 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards at the Docklands with some help on offer for the pacers as well. Although the ball should skid nicely on to the bat, the batters will be wary of movement and extra bounce off the surface. As the match progresses, the pitch could get slower and bring in the spinners into play. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s REN vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis is one of the better batters in the BBL, capable of holding his own against both pace and spin. However, the Perth Scorchers keeper is due for a big knock, making him a good addition to your REN vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch is set to return to the Melbourne Renegades set-up after missing a few games due to injury. Although he may lack match practice, Finch's ability to get his teams off to fast starts should hold him in good stead in this game.

All-rounder

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh has been a revelation since being promoted to number three, having already scored a ton in this year's BBL. Given that he is also slowly finding his feet in the Scorchers' bowling attack, he is a fine addition to your REN vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kane Richardson: Kane Richardson is one of the premier bowlers in BBL history, accounting for more than 100 wickets. The Renegades vice-captain has shown signs of form with the ball and given his record at the Docklands Stadium, he is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Zahir Khan (REN) - 235 points

Andrew Tye (SCO) - 289 points

Kurtis Patterson (SCO) - 250 points

Important stats for REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Colin Munro - 126 runs in 4 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 42.00

Mackenzie Harvey - 146 runs in 3 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 73.00

Andrew Tye - 10 wickets in 4 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 10.30

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

REN vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Reece Topley and Peter Hatzoglou

Captain: Josh Inglis. Vice-captain: Mohammad Nabi.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Zahir Khan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley and Peter Hatzoglou

Captain: Mohammad Nabi. Vice-captain: Colin Munro

Edited by Samya Majumdar