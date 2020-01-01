REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 2nd, 2020

Defending champions, Melbourne Renegades host the Sydney Sixers in the second game on Thursday at the Docklands. After four outings this season, the Renegades have nothing to show for their efforts in terms of the points table.

Despite boasting of the likes of Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch, the Renegades haven't clicked as a unit, a major reason for their downfall. On the other hand, the Sixers have toiled hard for their wins as they are firmly in the race for a playoff position.

Riding on Tom Curran's heroics, the Sixers have won back to back games in BBL 2019-20 and eye a third straight win at the expense of the Renegades. With time running out for Aaron Finch and co, better performance is in order for the home side if they are to compete with the Sixers on Thursday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for REN vs SIX.

Squads to choose from

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Sam Harper (WK), Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Richard Gleeson, Tom Andrews.

Sydney Sixers

Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Steve O'Keefe, Mickey Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird, Jack Edwards.

Playing XI Updates

Melbourne Renegades

Harry Gurney isn't in the squad for this game which paves the way for Joe Mennie to make his first BBL 2019-20 appearance. The rest of the side should remain unchanged despite a loss to the Adelaide Strikers.

Much is expected from Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh, who are yet to fire in unison in the top order. Another worrying sign is Daniel Christian's form with bat and ball. The all-rounder was crucial to their fortunes last year but hasn't been able to conjure such performances in BBL 2019-20. A lot rides on Kane Richardson's shoulders as well with the Australian International already picking eight wickets in the tournament so far.

Possible XI: Finch (C), Harper (WK), Marsh, Harris/Cooper, Christian, Webster, Sutherland, Richardson, Mennie, Gleeson and Boyce.

Sydney Sixers

A couple of changes are in order for the Sixers as well. Although the Sixers were dealt a huge blow with the injury to Sean Abbott, Steve O'Keefe's return to the side does help their case. Hayden Kerr isn't in the squad as well and will likely be replaced by James Vince.

Daniel Hughes should return to the top of the order with James Vince and Moises Henriques following suit. With Sean Abbott being ruled out for a while, the onus will be upon Ben Dwarshius and Tom Curran in the death overs with the Sixers looking to extend their winning run.

Possible XI: Philippe (WK), Hughes, Vince, Henriques (C), Silk, Jack Edwards, Curran, Bird, Dwarshius, O'Keefe and Pope.

Match details

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Match 20

2nd January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch report

As seen in the game between Renegades and Strikers, the pitch at this venue is slightly on the slower side. The spinners enjoyed the conditions with the batsmen having to grind it out in the middle. With the outfield not being ideal, the batsmen will bank on running between the wickets. Chasing is the preferred option in spite of BBL 2019-20 records suggesting otherwise.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe and Sam Harper are two of the best young wicket-keepers in the Australian circuit. While Harper is due for a big knock, Philippe has already taken the tournament by storm with a couple of blistering knocks at the top of the order. Both of them should score some runs with the field restrictions in play in the first six overs.

Batsmen: Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch are the Renegades' best bet with the bat with both of them consistently getting off to starts. While both of them are dependable options for this game, Daniel Hughes is one to watch out for. With Hayden Kerr moving out of the playing XI, Hughes should open the batting against the Renegades. James Vince is a viable alternative as well.

Allrounders: Sydney Sixers captain, Moises Henriques revelled in the Super Over win over Sydney Thunder. Henriques has scored 41 and 35 in his previous two outings for the Sixers and looks good for some big runs. Along with him, the in-form Tom Curran is a worthwhile option as well with Curran scoring vital runs down the order. If one were to pick an extra allrounder, Daniel Christian would be a good pick.

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshius and Kane Richardson are must-have picks for this game. With Sean Abbott out injured, Ben Dwarshius will be key with the ball in the death overs. While Cameron Boyce is a decent option as well at the Docklands, Richard Gleeson could be a punt pick despite his poor form in the last week or so. One of Jackson Bird or Steve O'Keefe should suffice as the final pick in the fantasy team.

Captain: Shaun Marsh is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen in BBL history. Although the Renegades are languishing at the bottom of the table, he has scored over 100 runs in BBL 2019-20. He is the ideal choice for captaincy along with young Josh Philippe. If one were to defer from the aforementioned duo, Daniel Hughes or Daniel Christian could fit the bill as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshius, Jackson Bird, Kane Richardson and Cameron Boyce. Captain: Josh Philippe, Vice-Captain: Shaun Marsh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Tom Curran, Dan Christian, Kane Richardson, Ben Dwarshius, Cameron Boyce and Steve O'Keefe. Captain: Shaun Marsh, Vice-Captain: Daniel Hughes