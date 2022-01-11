REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 45

The Melbourne Renegades (REN) will take on the Sydney Sixers (SIX) in the 45th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at GMHBA Stadium in South Geelong on Tuesday.

The Melbourne Renegades will head into the game on the back of a massive 129-run loss at the hands of the Sydney Thunder. They are currently sixth in the table with just three wins to their name. The Sydney Sixers, meanwhile, suffered consecutive losses to the Perth Scorchers which has seen them drop down to third spot in the standings.

REN vs SIX Probable Playing 11 Today

REN XI

Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Will Sutherland, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser McGurk/Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Zak Evans, Zahir Khan

SIX XI

Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Jordan Silk, Shadab Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy/Sean Abbott

Match Details

REN vs SIX, Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 45

Date and Time: 11th January, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong

Pitch Report

The surface at the GMHBA Stadium in South Geelong is expected to be a balanced one, where both bowlers and batters will get equal assistance. Batting first should be the preferred choice upon winning the toss.

Today’s REN vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe played a fine knock against the Perth Scorchers in the previous match. He has so far amassed 327 runs in the ongoing BBL at an average of 40.87.

Batters

Shaun Marsh, who recently returned from his injury layoff, has played only three matches this season, scoring 86 runs in the process.

Aaron Finch is the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the BBL. All eyes will once again be on Australia’s limited-overs captain today.

All-rounders

Dan Christian is a game-changer for the Sydney Sixers, having scored 173 runs and picked up seven wickets in BBL 2021-22 so far. He could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Nic Maddinson is also a must-have in your fantasy side. He has scored 119 runs and taken six wickets in seven matches this season.

Bowlers

Kane Richardson has expertly varied his lines and lengths in the ongoing BBL, claiming 16 wickets already.

Top 5 best players to pick in REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe (SIX) – 556 points

Kane Richardson (REN) – 554 points

Dan Christian (SIX) – 538 points

Hayden Kerr (SIX) – 526 points

Nic Maddinson (REN) - 391 points

Important stats for REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe: 327 runs

Kane Richardson: 23 runs and 16 wickets

Dan Christian: 173 runs and 7 wickets

Hayden Kerr: 16 wickets

Nic Maddinson: 119 runs and 6 wickets

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

REN vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Aaron Finch, Daniel Hughes, Shaun Marsh, Dan Christian, Nic Maddinson, Kane Richardson, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis

Captain: Dan Christian. Vice-captain: Josh Philippe.

REN vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Mackenzie Harvey, Jordan Silk, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Dan Christian, Nic Maddinson, Kane Richardson, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Zahir Khan

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Kane Richardson. Vice-captain: Nic Maddinson.

Edited by Samya Majumdar