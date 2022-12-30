REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 21

The 21st match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) take on the Melbourne Renegades (REN) at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Friday, December 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction.

After a slow start to the season, the Sydney Sixers have turned the tables in some style, winning three matches on the trot. While the Sixers' batting unit has stepped up at times of need, it has been their bowling attack that has delivered more often than not.

The Renegades, meanwhile, are on a two-match losing streak and will be keen to return to winning ways. The reverse fixture saw the Sixers' bowling attack fire on all fronts, handing them a comfortable win. However, the Renegades will bank on home conditions this time around, making for an intriguing contest in Geelong.

REN vs SIX Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 21

The Melbourne Renegades and the Sydney Sixers will lock horns in the 21st match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

REN vs SIX, BBL 2022-23, Match 21

Date and Time: 30th December 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

REN vs SIX pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 21

The previous game at the venue saw 276 runs being scored, indicating a competitive pitch. While the pacers accounted for 71 percent of the wickets in the previous game, the spinners turned in combined figures of 16-0-95-4, holding them in good stead. Chasing could be the preferred option upon winning the toss, with the pitch expected to play better under lights.

BBL record at the Simonds Stadium in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 137

2nd-innings score: 139

REN vs SIX probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Martin Guptill, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Jono Wells, Peter Handscomb, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Ben Dwarshuis and Todd Murphy/Steve O'Keefe.

REN vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Philippe (5 matches, 131 runs, Average: 26.20)

Josh Philippe has been in decent form of late, scoring 131 runs in five matches. He comes into the game on the back of a fifty against the Renegades themselves. With two scores of 40 or more in his last three BBL matches and given his counterpart Peter Handscomb's batting position of six, Philippe stands out as the top wicketkeeper pick in your REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Nic Maddinson (5 matches, 129 runs, Average: 25.75)

Nic Maddinson has 129 runs in five BBL matches this season. Although Maddinson has not scored many runs in the last few games, he is still striking at 141.76 at the top of the order. With Russell not being available for the Renegades, Maddinson will also take up the sixth bowler's role, making him a valuable selection in your REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sean Abbott (5 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 18.55)

Sean Abbott has impressed with the ball for the Sixers, picking up nine wickets in five matches this season. He is averaging 18.55 with the ball and also had a good outing against the Renegades earlier in the week with figures of 2/17 in four overs. Given Abbott's experience and form, he is a must-have in your REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tom Rogers (5 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 17.25)

Tom Rogers has done well for the Renegades this season with eight wickets in five matches. Although he went wicketless in the previous game, Rogers is averaging just 17.25 with the ball this season. He has a BBL bowling strike rate of 17.57, holding him in good stead. Given the conditions on offer, Rogers should be a fine addition to your REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

REN vs SIX match captain and vice-captain choices

James Vince

James Vince has 87 runs in five matches, averaging only 21.75 with the bat. The Englishman has gotten off to starts but has not been able to convert them into big ones. With Vince being due for a big score in the BBL, he could be a viable captaincy pick in your REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Shaun Marsh

Shaun Marsh played his first BBL match of the season earlier in the week, scoring 28 runs off 25 balls against the Sixers. Like Vince, Marsh is an experienced campaigner with 2426 runs in 69 matches in the BBL. Given his experience and ability to score big runs, Marsh could be a fine selection as captain or vice-captain in your REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sean Abbott 9 wickets in 5 matches Josh Philippe 131 runs in 5 matches Aaron Finch 154 runs in 5 matches Mujeeb ur Rahman 3/29 in the previous game Tom Rogers 8 wickets in 5 matches

REN vs SIX match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 21

Jordan Silk has been in decent form this season for the Sixers, coming up with handy cameos in the middle order. However, Silk has struggled against spin with teams looking to attack him with spinners more often than not. With the Renegades boasting a quality spin attack, Silk could be a risky selection in your REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: Shaun Marsh (vc), Moises Henriques, Aaron Finch, James Vince (c)

All-rounders: Nic Maddinson, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Tom Rogers

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe (vc)

Batters: Shaun Marsh, Moises Henriques, Martin Guptill (c), James Vince

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Todd Murphy

