REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 48

The Melbourne Renegades will take on the Melbourne Stars in the 48th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Thursday.

Both teams have had underwhelming BBL campaigns so far. While the Renegades had the last laugh in the previous Melbourne derby, the Stars will be bolstered by the return of a few star players. The Renegades will head into the game after losing consecutive matches against the Sixers and Thunder by massive margins. With three wins, they are sixth in the table. The Melbourne Stars, meanwhile, lost their previous encounter against the Perth Scorchers by 47 runs. They will be keen to return to winning ways and move up the standings, with the Stars currently in seventh spot.

REN vs STA Probable Playing 11 Today

REN XI

Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Will Sutherland, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser McGurk, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor/Jack Prestwidge, Zahir Khan

STA XI

Joe Clarke (wk), Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Qais Ahmad, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa, Haris Rauf

Match Details

REN vs STA, BBL 2021-22, Match 48

Date and Time: 13th January, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne generally favors the batters. The 200-run mark has been breached three times in the last four games at the venue. Batting first should be the ideal choice here.

Today’s REN vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke is the Melbourne Stars' highest run-scorer in BBL11. In nine matches, he has scored 303 runs at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 147.08.

Batters

Shaun Marsh has 125 runs to his name at an average of 31.25 from four BBL matches this season.

Aaron Finch is the second-highest scorer in the history of the BBL. All eyes will be on Australia’s limited-overs captain once again today.

All-rounders

Glenn Maxwell has had a pretty inconsistent BBL campaign. He has amassed 193 runs and picked up two wickets in nine matches.

Nic Maddinson has scored 128 runs and scalped six wickets in the BBL this season.

Bowler

Kane Richardson has varied his lines and lengths with success this season, claiming 18 wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in REN vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Kane Richardson (REN) – 625 points

Joe Clarke (STA) – 495 points

Hilton Cartwright (STA) – 474 points

Nic Maddinson (REN) - 408 points

Glenn Maxwell (STA) – 356 points

Important stats for REN vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Kane Richardson: 18 wickets

Joe Clarke: 303 runs

Hilton Cartwright: 283 runs

Glenn Maxwell: 193 runs and 2 wickets

Shaun Marsh: 125 runs

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

REN vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Hilton Cartwright, Mackenzie Harvey, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Beau Webster, Kane Richardson, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa

Captain: Joe Clarke. Vice-captain: Kane Richardson.

REN vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Sam Harper, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Beau Webster, Kane Richardson, Qais Ahmad, Adam Zampa

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Nic Maddinson. Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell.

Edited by Samya Majumdar