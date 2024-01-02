REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see the Melbourne Renegades (REN) square off against the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Tuesday, January 2.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the REN vs STA Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Melbourne Renegades have won one of their last six matches. The Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches. Current form favors the Melbourne Stars.

One should try to make a balanced team. Still, the Melbourne Stars look like a better opponent and might win the match.

REN vs STA Match Details

The 23rd match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on January 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 1:45 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

REN vs STA, Match 23

Date and Time: 2nd January 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne supports both pacers and batters. The last T20 match was played between the Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers, where a total of 203 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

REN vs STA Form Guide

REN - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

STA - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

REN vs STA Probable Playing XI

REN Playing XI

Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Nathan Lyon is unavailable

Joe Clarke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Adam Zampa, Mackenzie Harvey, Peter Siddle, Kane Richardson

STA Playing XI

No injury updates

Tom Fraser Rogers, Dan Lawrence, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Harper (wk), Imad Wasim, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee

REN vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Q De Kock

Q De Kock is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. J Clarke is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Marsh

H Cartwright and S Marsh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both top-order batters are expected to perform well. J Fraser is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Maxwell

B Webster and G Maxwell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. W Sutherland is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

T Stewart

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Stewart and A Zampa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. P Siddle is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

REN vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

G Maxwell

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make G Maxwell the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks in today's match. He has earned 398 points in the last five matches.

S Marsh

S Marsh performed exceptionally well in the last two matches. Also, he loves performing against the Melbourne Stars and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 113 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for REN vs STA, Match 23

G Maxwell

W Sutherland

S Marsh

B Webster

J Clarke

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard-hitting batters the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Clarke, Q De Kock

Batters: J Fraser, S Marsh, H Cartwright

All-rounders: W Sutherland, G Maxwell, B Webster, M Stoinis

Bowlers: T Stewart, A Zampa

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Clarke

Batters: J Fraser, S Marsh, H Cartwright, D Lawrence

All-rounders: W Sutherland, G Maxwell, B Webster, M Stoinis

Bowlers: T Stewart, P Siddle