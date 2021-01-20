REN vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - January 20th, 2021

In the 45th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021, Melbourne Renegades take on Melbourne Stars at the Marvel Stadium on Wednesday.

Melbourne Stars come into this match on the back of a win against Melbourne Renegades. Stars's resourceful bowling attack restricted the opposition to a total of 150 which they then managed to chase down with six wickets and five balls to spare.

The Renegades have only two wins so far in what has been a disappointing season. The team has been let down in all departments and will try to improve the level of their performances even though they are out of playoffs race.

The Stars will go into the game as favorites but they will need to be wary of the Renegades who have the roster to cause an upset.

BBL 2021: Squads to choose from

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher.

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars

Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nic Maddinson, Seb Gotch (WK), Zahir Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa and Billy Stanlake.

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Liam Hatcher, Noor Ahmad, Peter Hatzoglou, Jack Prestwidge and Imad Wasim.

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Match 45

Date: 20th January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marvel Stadium should have something in it for the spinners with considerable turn expected. Although the nature of the pitch may not change much, both teams could look to bat first.

REN vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

REN vs STA Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Imad Wasim, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake

Captain: Adam Zampa , Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Andre Fletcher, Nick Larkin, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Glenn Maxwell, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake

Captain: Shaun Marsh , Vice-Captain: Kane Richardson