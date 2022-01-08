REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 40

The 40th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Melbourne Renegades (REN) take on the Sydney Thunder (THU) at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday.

The Melbourne Renegades have been in decent form lately, winning their last two games in the BBL. With the arrivals of Shaun Marsh and Nic Maddison adding some much-needed firepower to their batting unit, the Renegades are in prime position to launch a late surge for a top-five finish. However, they come across a Thunder side who have been on fire of late. With six wins in nine games, the Thunder are well on-course for a top-three finish and would love to sustain their momentum with another win today. With both teams eyeing a win at all costs, a cracking game beckons in Melbourne.

REN vs THU Probable Playing 11 Today

REN XI

Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Mackenzie Harvey, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan and Zak Evans

THU XI

Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu and Mohammad Hasnain

Match Details

REN vs THU, BBL 2021-22, Match 40

Date and Time: 8th January 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a high-scoring fixture beckons at the Docklands Stadium. Although there should be some swing on offer for the pacers, there isn't much room for error for the bowlers. The batters will look to go on the attack from the very start, with the ball expected to come on to the bat pretty nicely. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s REN vs THU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Harper: Although Sam Harper has been explosive at the top of the order, he hasn't been able to convert his starts into big ones. However, Harper should feel at home at the Docklands Stadium given the batting-friendly conditions, making him a good pick in your REN vs THU Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales is back to full fitness after a week of quarantine. Although he looked off-colour in his previous outing against the Scorchers, Hales' batting ability is well-known and should be a popular selection for this REN vs THU encounter.

All-rounder

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams has been in fine form over the last few games with the ball in hand. With Saqib Mahmood unavailable for the rest of the tournament, a lot will depend on Daniel Sams. With his batting ability also bound to play a part, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Kane Richardson: Like Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson has also been in brilliant form with the ball. He is one of the most successful bowlers in the history of the BBL with his variations and death-bowling skills holding him in good stead ahead of this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in REN vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Kane Richardson (REN) - 474 points

Daniel Sams (THU) - 503 points

Jason Sangha (THU) - 498 points

Important stats for REN vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Mackenzie Harvey - 214 runs in 8 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 42.80

Jason Sangha - 239 runs in 5 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 79.67

Kane Richardson - 14 wickets in 8 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 16.00

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

REN vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Alex Hales, Mackenzie Harvey, Oliver Davies, Nic Maddinson, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Chris Green, Zahir Khan and Mohammad Hasnain

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Sam Harper.

REN vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Alex Hales, Aaron Finch, Oliver Davies, Nic Maddinson, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Zahir Khan and Mohammad Hasnain

Captain: Sam Harper. Vice-captain: Daniel Sams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar