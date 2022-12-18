REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 7

The seventh match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) take on the Melbourne Renegades (REN) at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday, December 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the REN vs THU Dream11 prediction.

The Melbourne Renegades had a fine start to their BBL campaign, beating the Brisbane Heat in convincing fashion. The likes of Nic Maddinson and Akeal Hosein had a field day and will be keen to continue their form.

They, however, come across a wounded Thunder side who were bundled over for a mere 15 in their previous encounter against the Strikers. Regardless, they have a strong batting unit featuring T20 regulars Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, recent form and home conditions should play in the Renegades' favor. With both sides eyeing their second win of the season, another entertaining game beckons in the BBL.

REN vs THU Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 7

The Sydney Thunder and the Melbourne Renegades will square off in the seventh match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

REN vs THU, BBL 2022-23, Match 7

Date and Time: 18th December 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

REN vs THU pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 7

A good batting track is on the cards at the Docklands Stadium with the average first-innings score in the last three BBL matches at the venue being 181. There is ample help available for both the pacers and spinners, who have accounted for 23 and 15 wickets, respectively, in the last three matches. Although the last three matches have been won by teams batting first, chasing might not be a bad option upon winning the toss.

Last 3 BBL Matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 181

2nd-innings score: 136

REN vs THU probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Matt Gilkes (wk), Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Brendan Doggett, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Chris Green and Gurinder Sandhu.

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Jono Wells, Mac Harvey/Jake Fraser-McGurk, Andre Russell, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson and Tom Rogers.

REN vs THU Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Harper (21 off 15 in the previous game vs Brisbane Heat)

Sam Harper showed glimpses of his explosiveness with a 15-ball 21 against the Heat. He is known for his ability to cash in on the powerplay restrictions and boasts a BBL strike rate of 131. With Harper likely to bat at the top of the order again, he could be a good pick for your REN vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Hales (62 BBL matches, 1873 runs, Average: 32.39)

Alex Hales has had a bad start to his BBL campaign, unable to get going against both the Strikers and Stars. However, he averages 32.39 in his BBL career with 13 scores of fifty or more in 62 innings. With a BBL strike rate of 151 to his credit, Hales is a top pick for your REN vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Andre Russell (35 off 28 and 1/26 in the previous match vs Brisbane Heat)

Andre Russell had a good BBL 2022 debut, impressive with both the bat and ball. He added the impetus with the bat for the Renegades, scoring 35 runs in just 28 balls. Russell also used his variations and experience to good effect, picking up the all-important wicket of Sam Billings. With Russell being one of the top all-rounders in the world and in decent form, he is a must-have in your REN vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Fazalhaq Farooqi (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 8.00)

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been sensational with the ball for the Thunder, picking up five wickets in just two matches. He is averaging just eight with the ball while conceding five runs an over this season. He has impressed with the new ball and in the death overs this season and given the conditions on offer at the Docklands Stadium, Farooqi is another must-have in your REN vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

REN vs THU match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has been in decent form of late, impressing in the T10 League and earlier in the week against the Heat. Russell has a good record in the BBL, striking at nearly 160 with the bat. With Russell being more than handy with the ball, he could be a fine choice as captain or vice-captain in your REN vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw does not have a great BBL record, scoring just 108 runs in nine matches. He has not had the best of starts to his stint with the Thunder as well. However, Rossouw has been in decent form this year, impressing in the T20 Blast and even scoring two T20I hundreds for South Africa. With Rossouw due for a big score, he is a viable captaincy pick in your REN vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Andre Russell 35(28) and 1/26 in the previous match Daniel Sams 4 wickets in 2 BBL 2022 matches Tom Rogers 20 wickets in 13 matches in BBL 2021 Kane Richardson 19 wickets in 11 matches in BBL 2021 Rilee Rossouw 699 runs in 24 T20I innings

REN vs THU match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 7

Kane Richardson had a lukewarm outing against the Heat, conceding 30 runs and going wicketless. However, Richardson has a terrific BBL record and even picked up 20 wickets in 11 matches last season. Given his experience at the Docklands Stadium, Richardson should be a brilliant addition to your REN vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (vc), Aaron Finch, Alex Hales

All-rounders: Andre Russell (c), Nic Maddinson, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Chris Green, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tom Rogers

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales (c), Jono Wells

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Jason Sangha

Bowlers: Kane Richardson (vc), Gurinder Sandhu, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb ur Rahman

