RF vs DVU Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS T10 Hungary - July 5, 2023

Royal Falcons (RF) and DV Ultimate XI (DVU) will face each other in ECS T10 Hungary on Wednesday, July 5. The match will take place at GB Oval, Szodliget.

Royal Falcons are making their ECS debut this season and are aiming for a strong start. They have a combination of young and experienced cricketers who have ample experience in domestic and international cricket.

DV Ultimate XI, on the other hand, are also participating in their first-ever European Cricket Series and they have the potential to make a big impact. The team boasts talented all-rounders who can contribute significantly in both batting and bowling.

Here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the RF vs DVU Dream11 game

#3 Rakibul Rifat (DVU) - 8.5 Credits

Rakibul Rifat, the DVU all-rounder, has played eight matches in the European Cricket Series. He has amassed 85 runs and picked six wickets with the ball.

The star player is expected to bat in the top order and bowl his full quota of two overs. He can give some excellent fantasy points in your RF vs DVU Dream11 team.

#2 Gabor Tarok (RF) - 6 Credits

RF all-rounder Gabor Tarok is expected to give some valuable fantasy points in both the batting and bowling departments.

In 40 T20 innings he has played so far, Gabor scored 859 runs and picked 28 wickets with the ball in hand. Tarok can be a promising choice to make it big in your RF vs DVU Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Bobby Patel (DVU) - 8.5 Credits

Another star player from the DVU side is Bobby Patel, who has accumulated 669 runs from 31 T20 innings. Bobby is known for striking the ball pretty well right from the first ball.

We can expect some fireworks from the star batter in this tournament, which makes him a top captaincy choice in your RF vs DVU Dream11 fantasy team.

