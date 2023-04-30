RG vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Rwanda Men's T10 League, Match 10

Right Guards CC (RG) square off against Zonic Tigers (ZCT) in the tenth game of the Rwanda Men's T10 League at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Monday (May 1). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RG vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.
Right Guards have had a disappointing campaign, losing two of their three games. They have Eric Duseizimana, Orchide Tuyisenge and Clinton Rubagumya in terms of experience, and a good mix of young talent who will look to turn around their fortunes.
Meanwhile, the Tigers are having a mixed campaign, having lost and won a game. They beat Kigali CC by eight wickets before losing to IPR Kigali CC and will look to get back on track with a win.
RG vs ZCT Match Details
The tenth game of the Rwanda Men's T10 League will be played on May 01 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 12.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: RG vs ZCT, Match 10
Date and Time: May 01, 2023; 12.30 pm IST
Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City
RG vs ZCT, Pitch Report
The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium has been fairly decent to bat on, and we’ve seen some high scores on this ground. However, pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 3
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 127
Average second innings score: 118
RG vs ZCT Probable Playing XIs
RG Team/Injury News
No major injury updates
RG Probable Playing XI
Eric Dusingizimana (c), Orchide Tuyisenge, Clinton Rubagumya, Will Hammond, Kevin Irakoze, Emmanuel Awosami, Taga Dennis Mukama, Aime Nurayija, Ezeckiel Muhawenimana, Bertin Rusagara, Fiston Nsengiyumva (wk)
ZCT Team/Injury News
No major injury updates
ZCT Probable Playing XI
Martin Akayezu (c), Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Wilson Niyitanga, Israel Mugisha, Daniel Gumyusenge, Steven Ntwari, Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf (wk), lgnace Ntirenganya, Rodrigues Niyomugabo, Niyonshuti Elie, Kwizera Onesme
RG vs ZCT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Fiston Nsengiyumva
Nsengiyumva has had some decent starts in the tournament, making him a safe fantasy pick.
Top Batter Pick
Clinton Rububagumya (101 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches)
Rububagumya seems to be in good touch with both bat and ball. He has scored 101 runs in three innings and picked up three wickets.
Top All-rounder Pick
Martin Akayezu (30 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches)
Akayezu has taken three scalps at an economy rate of 4.73 and scored 30 runs in the tournament, making him a must-have player in your fantasy team.
Top Bowler Pick
Ezeckiel Muhawenimana
Muhawenimana has two wickets in three games and is also a handy batter down the batting order, making him a crucial pick for this game.
RG vs ZCT match captain and vice-captain choices
Daniel Gumyusuenge
Gumyusuenge has been phenomenal with both bat and the ball. He has picked up four wickets and has been economical and has amassed 46 runs in three games.
Ignace Ntirenganya
Ntirenganya has been phenomenal with the ball and is a crucial pick given his current form. He has taken three wickets in two games.
Five Must-Picks for RG vs ZCT, Match 10
Taga Dennis Mukama
Aime Nurayija
Israel Mugisha
Daniel Gumyusenge
Ezeckiel Muhawenimana
RG vs ZCT Match Expert Tips
Taga Dennis and Emmanuel Awosami have shown excellent form and quality and are safe fantasy captaincy options.
RG vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Fiston Nsengiyumva
Batters: E Dusingizi, O Tuyisenge, C Rububagu
All-rounders: M Akayezu, Daniel Gumyusenge, Ignace Ntirenganya, T Dennis
Bowlers: I Mugisha, R Niyomugab, E Muhaweni
RG vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Chris Yusuf
Batters: E Dusingizi, O Tuyisenge, C Rububagu
All-rounders: M Akayezu, Daniel Gumyusenge, Ignace Ntirenganya, T Dennis
Bowlers: I Mugisha, A Nkurayija, E Muhaweni
