RG vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Rwanda Men's T10 League, Match 10

Right Guards CC (RG) square off against Zonic Tigers (ZCT) in the tenth game of the Rwanda Men's T10 League at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Monday (May 1). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RG vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Right Guards have had a disappointing campaign, losing two of their three games. They have Eric Duseizimana, Orchide Tuyisenge and Clinton Rubagumya in terms of experience, and a good mix of young talent who will look to turn around their fortunes.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are having a mixed campaign, having lost and won a game. They beat Kigali CC by eight wickets before losing to IPR Kigali CC and will look to get back on track with a win.

RG vs ZCT Match Details

The tenth game of the Rwanda Men's T10 League will be played on May 01 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 12.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: RG vs ZCT, Match 10

Date and Time: May 01, 2023; 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

RG vs ZCT, Pitch Report

The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium has been fairly decent to bat on, and we’ve seen some high scores on this ground. However, pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 127

Average second innings score: 118

RG vs ZCT Probable Playing XIs

RG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

RG Probable Playing XI

Eric Dusingizimana (c), Orchide Tuyisenge, Clinton Rubagumya, Will Hammond, Kevin Irakoze, Emmanuel Awosami, Taga Dennis Mukama, Aime Nurayija, Ezeckiel Muhawenimana, Bertin Rusagara, Fiston Nsengiyumva (wk)

ZCT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

ZCT Probable Playing XI

Martin Akayezu (c), Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Wilson Niyitanga, Israel Mugisha, Daniel Gumyusenge, Steven Ntwari, Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf (wk), lgnace Ntirenganya, Rodrigues Niyomugabo, Niyonshuti Elie, Kwizera Onesme

RG vs ZCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Fiston Nsengiyumva

Nsengiyumva has had some decent starts in the tournament, making him a safe fantasy pick.

Top Batter Pick

Clinton Rububagumya (101 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches)

Rububagumya seems to be in good touch with both bat and ball. He has scored 101 runs in three innings and picked up three wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Martin Akayezu (30 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches)

Akayezu has taken three scalps at an economy rate of 4.73 and scored 30 runs in the tournament, making him a must-have player in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ezeckiel Muhawenimana

Muhawenimana has two wickets in three games and is also a handy batter down the batting order, making him a crucial pick for this game.

RG vs ZCT match captain and vice-captain choices

Daniel Gumyusuenge

Gumyusuenge has been phenomenal with both bat and the ball. He has picked up four wickets and has been economical and has amassed 46 runs in three games.

Ignace Ntirenganya

Ntirenganya has been phenomenal with the ball and is a crucial pick given his current form. He has taken three wickets in two games.

Five Must-Picks for RG vs ZCT, Match 10

Taga Dennis Mukama

Aime Nurayija

Israel Mugisha

Daniel Gumyusenge

Ezeckiel Muhawenimana

RG vs ZCT Match Expert Tips

Taga Dennis and Emmanuel Awosami have shown excellent form and quality and are safe fantasy captaincy options.

RG vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Head-to-Head League

RG vs ZCT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Fiston Nsengiyumva

Batters: E Dusingizi, O Tuyisenge, C Rububagu

All-rounders: M Akayezu, Daniel Gumyusenge, Ignace Ntirenganya, T Dennis

Bowlers: I Mugisha, R Niyomugab, E Muhaweni

RG vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Grand League

RG vs ZCT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Chris Yusuf

Batters: E Dusingizi, O Tuyisenge, C Rububagu

All-rounders: M Akayezu, Daniel Gumyusenge, Ignace Ntirenganya, T Dennis

Bowlers: I Mugisha, A Nkurayija, E Muhaweni

Poll : 0 votes