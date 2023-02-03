RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECC T10 Gibraltar, Matches 29 and 30

Rugby CC (RGC) will be up against the Entainers (ETR) in back-to-back matches of the ECC T10 Gibraltar at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Saturday, February 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RGC vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Entainers currently occupy the top spot, having won eight out of their 13 matches. With 16 points, they are level with Rugby CC but boast a better net run rate. The Entainers also have a game in hand.

The last time the two sides clashed, the Entainers won the doubleheader by six and eight wickets, respectively.

RGC vs ETR Match Details, ECC T10 Gibraltar

The 29th and 30th matches of ECC T10 Gibraltar will be played on February 4 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The matches are set to take place at 12:00 AM and 2:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RGC vs ETR, ECC T10 Gibraltar, Matches 29 and 30

Date and Time: 4th February 2022, 12:00 AM and 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

RGC vs ETR Pitch Report

The Europa Sports Complex offers a high-scoring surface where the batters have ruled the roost. More of the same is expected on Saturday.

Last 5 matches (ECC T10 Gibraltar)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 88.5

Average second-innings score: 81.3

RGC vs ETR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Rugby CC: W-W-W-W-L

Entainers: W-W-W-W-W

RGC vs ETR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rugby CC injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Rugby CC Probable Playing 11

IDM Latin, Robert Azopardi, Dave Barley, David Quach, Adetayo Atoloye, Nikhil Advani (C), Christopher Gomila, Chris Watkins, RJ Hatchman, S Bodha, Zachary Simpson.

Entainers injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Entainers Probable Playing 11

L Bruce, Matthew Whelan, Balaji Avinash Pai, Timothy Anderson, Myles Goodfellow, Muaz Ahmad, Andrew Cromb, Thomas Phillips, Shafeer Mohammad (C), Jack Horrocks, Scott Blake.

RGC vs ETR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Pile (13 matches, 39 runs, Strike Rate: 88.64)

H Pile hasn’t been in good form. However, he still represents the best wicketkeeping option for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Top Batter pick

L Bruce (12 matches, 95 runs and 4 wickets)

L Bruce has scored 95 runs in 12 matches in addition to picking up four wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

G Crichton (14 matches, 33 runs and 10 wickets)

G Crichton has been phenomenal with the ball, having scalped 10 wickets in 14 games at an average of 15.20 and an economy rate of 7.24.

Top Bowler pick

Z Simpson (12 matches, 13 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.60)

Z Simpson is his side's highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in 12 games at an average of 11.31 and an economy rate of 7.60.

RGC vs ETR match captain and vice-captain choices

I Latin

I Latin is the highest run-scorer in the ECC T10 Gibraltar with 567 runs in 14 games at an average of 56.70 and a strong strike rate of 176.64. Latin has also taken three wickets and he should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your RGC vs ETR Dream11 fantasy team.

N Advani

N Advani is the third-highest scorer for Rugby CC, amassing 105 runs in 12 matches. Advani has also scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.27.

5 Must-picks with players stats for RGC vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points I Latin 567 runs and 3 wickets 1060 points Z Simpson 13 wickets 539 points G Crichton 33 runs and 10 wickets 486 points N Advani 105 runs and 7 wickets 441 points T Ramagge 11 wickets 419 points

RGC vs ETR match expert tips

I Latin has been head and shoulders clear of any other player so far in the competition and is the best captaincy pick for your RGC vs ETR Dream11 fantasy team.

RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29 and 30, Head to Head League

RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 29 and 30, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: H Pile

Batters: N Advani (vc), L Bruce, P Hatchman

All-rounders: I Latin (c), G Crichton, A Pai

Bowlers: Z Simpson, T Ramagge, M Whelan, J Mathews

RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29 and 30, Grand League

RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 29 and 30, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Pile

Batters: N Advani, L Bruce

All-rounders: I Latin, G Crichton, A Pai, A Adetayo

Bowlers: Z Simpson (c), T Ramagge (vc), M Whelan, H Singh

Poll : 0 votes