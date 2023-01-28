RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 17 & Match 18

Rugby CC (RGC) will take on the Entainers (ETR) in Match 17 and Match 18 of the ECS Gibraltar T10 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the matches, here's all you need to know about the RGC vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 17 & Match 18.

Rugby CC have played eight matches in the tournament. They have won four matches and have lost as many. Rugby CC are currently second in the points table with a net run rate of -0.038. They will look to win these matches and maintain their position in the top half of the table.

Entainers, on the other hand, are struggling with their form in the tournament. They have played seven matches in the tournament and have lost five of them. The Entainers are currently lingering at the bottom of the table and will look to improve their position with a win in these two clashes.

RGC vs ETR Match Details, Match 17 & Match 18

Match 17 and Match 18 of the ECS Gibraltar T10 will be played on January 28 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The matches are set to take place at 12.00 am and 2.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RGC vs ETR, ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 17 & Match 18

Date and Time: January 29, 2023, 12.00 am and 2. 00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

RGC vs ETR Pitch Report

The pitch has been sporty in the last five matches. While batters have been able to score runs, the bowlers have also been able to keep their imprint in the matches.

Last five matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 3

Average score batting first: 81

Average score batting second: 80

RGC vs ETR Form Guide

Rugby CC: Won four of their eight matches

Entainers: Won two of their seven matches

RGC vs ETR probable playing XIs for today’s match

Rugby CC Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Rugby CC Probable Playing XI

Iain Latin, Dave Barley, Jamie Templeton, Christopher Gomila, Robert Azopardi, Zachary Simpson, Chris Watkins, Harry Pile, Kamran Chaudhary, Steve Cary, and Thomas Ramagge

Entainers Team/Injury News

No major updates

Entainers Probable Playing XI

Paddy Hatchman, Steven Gonzalez, Matthew Whelan, Amit Malhotra, Ashesh Jani, Gideon Crichton, Balaji Avinash Pai, Andrew Bruce, Harshdeep Singh, Tom Bedson, Charles Borastero

RGC vs ETR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Watkins (89 Points in 6 Matches)

Chris Watkins is the best choice from the players available in the wicketkeepers category. He averages 14.83 points per match and hence is the best choice.

Batter

Nikhil Advani (181 Points in 6 Matches)

Nikhil Advani has 30.16 points per match in this tournament. His consistency in the tournament makes him a good choice for the match.

All-rounder

Iain Latin (679 Points in 8 Matches)

Iain Latin has been in great form with both the bat and the ball. He has picked up nearly 85 points per match on average. His impeccable consistency with either of the trades makes him a great pick for the match.

Bowler

Thomas Ramagge (298 runs in 8 Matches)

Thomas Ramagge has been good with the ball in the tournament. His ability to pick up wickets at crucial stages makes him a great pick for the match.

RGC vs ETR Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Iain Latin

Iain Latin's brilliant form in the tournament with both the bat and the ball makes him one of the safest choices for the captain or vice-captain for this match.

Thomas Ramagge

Thomas Ramagge's ability to pick up important wickets at crucial stages makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Five Must-picks for RGC vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Thomas Ramagge

Iain Latin

Nikhil Advani

Chris Watkins

Zachary Simpson

RGC vs ETR Match Expert Tips

Zachary Simpson, with his wicket-taking ability, could be a great choice for the match. His presence in fantasy contests will guarantee some points

RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: C Watkins

Batters: N Advani, L Bruce, P Hatchman

All-rounders: A Pai, D Barley, I Latin, G Crichton

Bowlers: Z Simpson, H Singh, T Ramagge

RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: C Watkins

Batters: N Advani, L Bruce, P Hatchman

All-rounders: A Pai, D Barley, I Latin, G Crichton

Bowlers: Z Simpson, H Singh, T Ramagge

