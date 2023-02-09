RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023, Matches 41 & 42

Rugby CC will take on the Entainers in back-to-back ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023 matches at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Friday, February 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RGC vs ETR Dream11 prediction.

Rugby CC have had an up-and-down run in the tournament so far. They have nine wins and as many losses to their name, while their last couple of games have been washed out. Rugby CC are currently third in the points table. Entainers, on the other hand, sit pretty at the top of the standings. They lost five out of their first seven encounters before winning 12 matches on the trot.

RGC vs ETR Match Details, ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023

The 41st and 42nd matches of the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023 between Rugby CC and Entainers will be played on February 10 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The games are set to take place at 12 AM and 2 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the games can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 41 and Match 42.

RGC vs ETR, Matches 41 and 42, ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023

Date & Time: February 10th, 2023, 12 AM and 2 AM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

RGC vs ETR Pitch Report

The track at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar has been a good one to bat on, with the par first-innings score being around 90-95. Teams batting first and chasing sides have won an almost similar number of ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023 matches.

RGC vs ETR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Rugby CC: L, W, L, L, W

Entainers: W, W, W, W, W

RGC vs ETR Probable Playing 11 today

Rugby CC team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Rugby CC Probable Playing XI: Iain Latin (c), Nikhil Advani, Matthew Warner, John Mathews, Mohamed Roshan, Christopher Gomila, Kamran Chaudhary, Bjorn Smith (wk), Thomas Ramagge, Zachary Simpson, Russell Williams

Entainers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Entainers Probable Playing XI: Avinash Pai, Louis Bruce, Steven Gonzalez, Lee Sims, Paddy Hatchman, Myles Goodfellow (c & wk), Charles Borastero, Jack Horrocks, Thomas Phillips, Tom Bedson, Gideon Crichton.

Today’s RGC vs ETR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Myles Goodfellow (16 matches, 73 runs)

Myles Goodfellow has batted well in the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023, having accumulated 73 runs in nine outings. He has been good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Nikhil Advani (16 matches, 131 runs, 9 wickets)

Nikhil Advani has been quite effective with both the bat and ball. He has mustered 131 runs in addiiton to taking nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.51.

Top All-rounder Pick

Avinash Pai (20 matches, 303 runs, 6 wickets)

Avinash Pai has made solid all-round contributions in the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023. He has picked up six scalps at an economy rate of 7.44 and has scored 303 runs at a strike rate of 152.26.

Top Bowler Pick

Zachary Simpson (15 matches, 14 wickets)

Zachary Simpson is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.88.

RGC vs ETR match captain and vice-captain choices

Louis Bruce (18 matches, 326 runs, 11 wickets)

Louis Bruce has been excellent with both the bat and ball. He has scored 326 runs at a strike rate of 155.23 and picked up 11 scalps at an economy rate of 6.75.

Iain Latin (18 matches, 697 runs, 4 wickets)

Iain Latin is top of the run-scoring charts in the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023 with 697 runs, including five fifties, at an average of 58.08 and a strike rate of 170.83. On the bowling front, he has chipped in with four scalps.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RGC vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Louis Bruce 326 runs & 11 wickets in 18 matches Iain Latin 697 runs & 4 wickets in 18 matches Avinash Pai 303 runs & 6 wickets in 20 matches Zachary Simpson 14 wickets in 15 matches Gideon Crichton 18 wickets in 20 matches

RGC vs ETR match expert tips

Both teams have some quality and consistent all-rounders in their ranks who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Louis Bruce, Avinash Pai, Gideon Crichton, Iain Latin, and Nikhil Advani will be the ones to watch out for in the RGC vs ETR game.

RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Myles Goodfellow

Batters: Louis Bruce (c), Paddy Hatchman, Nikhil Advani

All-rounders: Avinash Pai, Gideon Crichton, Iain Latin (vc), Matthew Warner

Bowlers: Lee Sims, Zachary Simpson, John Mathews

RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Myles Goodfellow

Batters: Louis Bruce, Nikhil Advani

All-rounders: Steven Gonzalez, Avinash Pai (c), Gideon Crichton, Iain Latin, Matthew Warner

Bowlers: Jack Horrocks, Lee Sims, Zachary Simpson (vc)

Poll : 0 votes