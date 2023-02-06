RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECC T10 Gibraltar, Matches 35 and 36

Rugby CC (RGC) will take on the Pirates (PIR) in back-to-back matches of the ECC T10 Gibraltar at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Monday, February 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RGC vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Pirates have performed well in the competition, winning nine of their 16 games to finish second in the points table. Both their batters and bowlers have looked decent and are expected to continue to do the same.
Meanwhile, Rugby CC are just a point behind them in the points table but are neck-to-neck competitors. However, they have lost their previous two games to the Entainers and will be hoping to get back on track with a win here.
RGC vs PIR Match Details, ECC T10 Gibraltar
The 35th and 36th matches of the ECC T10 Gibraltar will be played on February 6 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The matches are set to take place at 10:00 pm and 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
RGC vs PIR, ECC T10 Gibraltar, Matches 35 and 36
Date and Time: February 6, 2023, 10:00 pm and 12:00 am IST
Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
RGC vs PIR Pitch Report
The Europa Sports Complex track is a used surface, so spinners are expected to benefit. Meanwhile, batters will look to bide for some time before switching gears too quickly.
RGC vs PIR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Rugby CC: L-L-W-W-W
Pirates: L-L-L-L-W
RGC vs PIR probable playing 11s for today’s match
Rugby CC injury/team news
There are no injury reports.
Rugby CC Probable Playing 11
lain Latin (c), Atoloye Adetayo, Richard Hatchman, Nikhil Advani, Harry Pile (wk), Zachary Simpson, Jack Milner, Thomas Ramagge, Christopher Gomila, Anthony Murto, Jon Tricker
Pirates injury/team news
There are no injury reports.
Pirates Probable Playing 11
Kenroy Nestor, Christian Rocca (c&wk), Michael Lamin, Steven Gilbert, Suresh Nelakurthi, Richard Cunningham, David Robeson, Eashan Patel, Ashish Gianani, Simon Morgan, Nishant Joshi
Today's RGC vs PIR Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Harry Pile (61 runs in 15 matches)
Pile has been in good form in this competition, scoring valuable runs at the top of the order. He's also a decent keeper, making him a valuable pick.
Top Batter Pick
Nikhil Advani (75 runs & 7 wickets in 14 matches)
Nikhil Advani has made some valuable contributions with both the bat and the ball, scoring 75 runs and taking seven wickets in 14 games. He is a must-have player for this outing.
Top All-rounder Pick
Iain Latin (625 runs & 6 wickets in 16 matches; Average: 56.81)
Latin is one of the Pirates' premier all-rounders, with his form speaking for itself. He has picked up six wickets and scored 625 runs at an average of 56.81 in 16 games. Considering his form and ability with the ball, he's a must-have in your fantasy team.
Top Bowler Pick
Zachary Simpson (14 wickets in 14 matches, Average: 14.14)
Simpson has had a phenomenal campaign with the ball, with his middle over-bowling exploits being the talk of the town. He has scalped 14 wickets in as many games at an average of 14.14
RGC vs PIR match captain and vice-captain choices
Thomas Ramagge
Ramagge has been outstanding for Rugby CC this tournament, getting early breakthroughs. He's one of the premier bowlers in his team, picking up 11 wickets at an average of 23.27 in 16 games. That makes him a multiplier pick for this game.
Richard Cunningham
Cunningham is the eighth-highest wicket-taker from his team. The conditions should suit him, who has been accurate with the new ball, taking eight wickets at an average of 23.50 in 16 games. He's a must-have in your fantasy team and is the perfect choice for a vice-captain.
5 Must-picks for RGC vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Christopher Gomila
Anthony Murto
Jon Tricker
Steven Gilbert
Suresh Nelakurthi
RGC vs PIR match expert tips, Match 35 & 36
Kenroy Nestor has had a fabulous series with both the bat and the ball, taking six wickets in 13 games at an average of 33.33 and has amassed 364 runs at an average of 40.44. He could be a multiplier pick for your fantasy team due to his batting ability, which requires no introduction.
RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 35 and 36, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: H Pile, G Rocca
Batters: N Advani, A Gianani, Nikhil Joshi
All-rounders: I Latin (c), Kenroy Nestor (vc), Andrew Adetayo
Bowlers: Z Simpson, T Ramagge, Richard Cunningham
RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 35 and 36, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: H Pile
Batters: N Advani (vc), A Gianani, Nikhil Joshi
All-rounders: I Latin (c), Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Adetayo, S Nelakurthi
Bowlers: Z Simpson, T Ramagge, Richard Cunningham