RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECC T10 Gibraltar, Matches 35 and 36

Rugby CC (RGC) will take on the Pirates (PIR) in back-to-back matches of the ECC T10 Gibraltar at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Monday, February 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RGC vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Pirates have performed well in the competition, winning nine of their 16 games to finish second in the points table. Both their batters and bowlers have looked decent and are expected to continue to do the same.

Meanwhile, Rugby CC are just a point behind them in the points table but are neck-to-neck competitors. However, they have lost their previous two games to the Entainers and will be hoping to get back on track with a win here.

RGC vs PIR Match Details, ECC T10 Gibraltar

The 35th and 36th matches of the ECC T10 Gibraltar will be played on February 6 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The matches are set to take place at 10:00 pm and 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RGC vs PIR, ECC T10 Gibraltar, Matches 35 and 36

Date and Time: February 6, 2023, 10:00 pm and 12:00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

RGC vs PIR Pitch Report

The Europa Sports Complex track is a used surface, so spinners are expected to benefit. Meanwhile, batters will look to bide for some time before switching gears too quickly.

RGC vs PIR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Rugby CC: L-L-W-W-W

Pirates: L-L-L-L-W

RGC vs PIR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rugby CC injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Rugby CC Probable Playing 11

lain Latin (c), Atoloye Adetayo, Richard Hatchman, Nikhil Advani, Harry Pile (wk), Zachary Simpson, Jack Milner, Thomas Ramagge, Christopher Gomila, Anthony Murto, Jon Tricker

Pirates injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Pirates Probable Playing 11

Kenroy Nestor, Christian Rocca (c&wk), Michael Lamin, Steven Gilbert, Suresh Nelakurthi, Richard Cunningham, David Robeson, Eashan Patel, Ashish Gianani, Simon Morgan, Nishant Joshi

Today's RGC vs PIR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Harry Pile (61 runs in 15 matches)

Pile has been in good form in this competition, scoring valuable runs at the top of the order. He's also a decent keeper, making him a valuable pick.

Top Batter Pick

Nikhil Advani (75 runs & 7 wickets in 14 matches)

Nikhil Advani has made some valuable contributions with both the bat and the ball, scoring 75 runs and taking seven wickets in 14 games. He is a must-have player for this outing.

Top All-rounder Pick

Iain Latin (625 runs & 6 wickets in 16 matches; Average: 56.81)

Latin is one of the Pirates' premier all-rounders, with his form speaking for itself. He has picked up six wickets and scored 625 runs at an average of 56.81 in 16 games. Considering his form and ability with the ball, he's a must-have in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Zachary Simpson (14 wickets in 14 matches, Average: 14.14)

Simpson has had a phenomenal campaign with the ball, with his middle over-bowling exploits being the talk of the town. He has scalped 14 wickets in as many games at an average of 14.14

RGC vs PIR match captain and vice-captain choices

Thomas Ramagge

Ramagge has been outstanding for Rugby CC this tournament, getting early breakthroughs. He's one of the premier bowlers in his team, picking up 11 wickets at an average of 23.27 in 16 games. That makes him a multiplier pick for this game.

Richard Cunningham

Cunningham is the eighth-highest wicket-taker from his team. The conditions should suit him, who has been accurate with the new ball, taking eight wickets at an average of 23.50 in 16 games. He's a must-have in your fantasy team and is the perfect choice for a vice-captain.

5 Must-picks for RGC vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Christopher Gomila

Anthony Murto

Jon Tricker

Steven Gilbert

Suresh Nelakurthi

RGC vs PIR match expert tips, Match 35 & 36

Kenroy Nestor has had a fabulous series with both the bat and the ball, taking six wickets in 13 games at an average of 33.33 and has amassed 364 runs at an average of 40.44. He could be a multiplier pick for your fantasy team due to his batting ability, which requires no introduction.

RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 35 and 36, Head-to-Head League

RGC vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: H Pile, G Rocca

Batters: N Advani, A Gianani, Nikhil Joshi

All-rounders: I Latin (c), Kenroy Nestor (vc), Andrew Adetayo

Bowlers: Z Simpson, T Ramagge, Richard Cunningham

RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 35 and 36, Grand League

RGC vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: H Pile

Batters: N Advani (vc), A Gianani, Nikhil Joshi

All-rounders: I Latin (c), Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Adetayo, S Nelakurthi

Bowlers: Z Simpson, T Ramagge, Richard Cunningham

Poll : 0 votes