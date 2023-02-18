RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECC T10 Gibraltar, Matches 59 and 60

Rugby CC (RGC) will take on the Pirates (PIR) in back-to-back matches of the ECC T10 Gibraltar at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Sunday, February 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RGC vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Pirates have been impressive in the league this season, winning 14 of their 28 games. They are second in the table with 30 points. They've been well served by players like Lorne Burns, Andrew Reyes, and Kenroy Nestor who have put in excellent performances. The team will be hoping to maintain its form in crucial games.

Meanwhile, Rugby CC are coming off back-to-back victories over Entainers. They now have 13 wins from 28 games and are third in the points standings. Lain Latin and Nikhil Advani have been their standout performers so far, and the team expects them to lead the pack once again in Sunday's game.

RGC vs PIR Match Details, ECC T10 Gibraltar

The 59th and 60th matches of the ECC T10 Gibraltar will be played on February 19 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The matches are set to take place at 12:00 am and 02:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RGC vs PIR, ECC T10 Gibraltar, Matches 59 and 60

Date and Time: February 19, 2023, 12:00 am and 02:00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

RGC vs PIR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar is balanced and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do a bit of damage early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Anything above 100 could be a par score.

RGC vs PIR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Rugby CC: W-W-W-L-W

Pirates: W-W-W-L-L

RGC vs PIR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rugby CC injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Rugby CC Probable Playing 11

lain Latin (c), Atoloye Adetayo, Nikhil Advani, Dave Barley, Harry Pile (wk), John Mathews, Jack Milner, Zachary Simpson, Mohamed Roshan, Thomas Ramagge, Kian Ronan

Pirates injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Pirates Probable Playing 11

Kenroy Nestor, Eashan Patel, Lorne Burns, Andrew Reyes, Jonathan West (wk), Michael Lamin, Mark Garratt, Ryan Grimes (c), Richard Cunningham, Simon Morgan, Steven Gilbert

Today's RGC vs PIR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dave Barley (150 runs in 11 matches; Batting Average: 30.00)

Barley has scored 150 runs at an average of 30.00 in his 11 appearances, making him an excellent option for the wicketkeeper's position.

Top Batter Pick

Nikhil Advani (257 runs & 9 wickets in 23 matches, Average: 17.13)

He has looked very good with both the bat and the ball so far in the competition, scoring 257 runs at an average of 17.13 and taking nine wickets in 23 games. That makes him a must-have in your RGC vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Iain Latin (839 runs & 8 wickets in 26 matches; Average: 44.15)

The in-form all-rounder has taken eight wickets and looked stunning with the bat, scoring 839 runs at an average of 44.15 in 26 games. He is currently atop the most-runs chart and will look to add more contributions in the upcoming games.

Top Bowler Pick

Zachary Simpson (22 wickets in 23 matches, Average: 15.77)

Simpson has looked excellent with the ball in the competition and could be a good pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up 22 wickets at an average of 15.77 in 23 games.

RGC vs PIR match captain and vice-captain choices

Jonathan West (12 matches, 168 runs)

Jonathan West has fared decently with the bat. He has scored 168 runs at an average of 33.60 in 12 games and could be the best pick for the captaincy in this match.

Kenroy Nestor (23 matches, 592 runs & 10 wickets)

Kenroy Nestor has been one of the best performers for the Pirates in the tournament. He has scored 592 runs at an average of 39.46 and taken 10 wickets in 23 games.

5 must-picks with players' stats for RGC vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Zachary Simpson 22 wickets in 23 games Thomas Ramagge 17 wickets in 26 games Jonathan West 168 runs in 12 games John Mathews 11 wickets n 21 games Eashan Patel 8 wickets in 10 games

RGC vs PIR match expert tips, Match 59 & 60

Kenroy Nestor has been effective with the ball for the Pirates, utilizing his variations to great effect. He can also hit for power in the middle of the order. Given his all-around skill and form, he is a must-have in your RGC vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 59 and 60, Head-to-Head League

RGC vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: L Burns, D Barley, Eashan Patel

Batters: Nikhil Advani, R Grimes

All-rounders: Iain Latin (c), Kenroy Nestor (vc), Andrew Reyes

Bowlers: Zachary Simpson, T Ramagge, Richard Cunningham

RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 59 and 60, Grand League

RGC vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: H Pile, D Barley, Eashan Patel

Batters: Nikhil Advani, R Grimes

All-rounders: Iain Latin (c), Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes (vc)

Bowlers: Zachary Simpson, T Ramagge, Richard Cunningham

Poll : 0 votes