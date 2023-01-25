RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 11 & Match 12

Rugby CC (RGC) will take on the Pirates (PIR) in Match 11 & Match 12 of the ECS Gibraltar T10 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RGC vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 11 & Match 12.

Pirates have looked good so far in the competition, winning three of their four games to sit atop the points table. Both their batters and bowlers have looked impressive and are expected to keep their form ahead of this match.

Meanwhile, Rugby CC defeated the Entainers by 32 runs in their previous game, thanks to outstanding performances from Iain Latin and Nikhil Advani. They are now third in the table with four points in as many games and will look to extend their winning run.

RGC vs PIR Match Details, Match 11 & Match 12

Match 11 & Match 12 of the ECS Gibraltar T10 will be played on January 25 & 26 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The matches are set to take place at 10:00 pm and 12:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RGC vs PIR, ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 11 & Match 12

Date and Time: January 25 & 26, 2023, 10:00 pm and 12:00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

RGC vs PIR Pitch Report

The track at the Europa Sports Complex is a balanced one, and conducive to batters. While pacers should find some swing early on, batters will look to take their time before getting going. Batting first should be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

RGC vs PIR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Rugby CC: L-W-W-L

Pirates: W-W-L-W-W

RGC vs PIR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rugby CC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Rugby CC Probable Playing 11

lain Latin (c), Harry Pile (wk), Nikhil Advani, John Mathews, Kamran Chaudhary, Zachary Simpson, Greg Davies, Dave Barley, Mohamed Roshan, Thomas Ramagge, Christopher Gomila

Pirates Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Pirates Probable Playing 11

Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Christian Rocca (wk), Lorne Burns, David Robeson, Mark Garratt, Richard Cunningham, Robert Alexander, Ryan Grimes (c), Steven Gilbert, Nishant Joshi

Today's RGC vs PIR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lorne Burns (30 runs & 2 wickets in three games)

He has scored 30 runs at an average of 10.00 and has also taken two wickets in three games and is a safe bet behind the stumps for this outing.

Top Batter Pick

Nikhil Advani (21 runs & 4 wickets in four games)

Advani is a top bowling all-rounder who has been reliable with the ball. He has picked up four wickets in as many games, which makes him a good multiplier choice for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Iain Latin (191 runs & one wicket in four games, Average: 95.50 )

Nazir is an attacking all-rounder and has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball in the tournament. He has scored 191 runs at an exceptional average of 95.50 and taken one wicket in four games, making him the default pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Richard Cunningham (Five wickets in four games, Average: 9.80)

He has looked good so far in the competition and could be a good pick for your fantasy team. Richard has scalped five wickets in four games at an average of 9.80.

RGC vs PIR match captain and vice-captain choices

Kenroy Nestor

Kenroy Nestor has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Pirates, scoring 124 runs at an excellent average of 41.33 in four games. That makes him a must-have and the perfect choice for captaincy of your RGC vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy team.

Thomas Ramagge

Thomas Ramagge is a brilliant bowler who has particularly impressed everyone with his ability to bowl consistently on a good line & length and is expected to do so again. He has taken four wickets at an impressive average of 13.75 in as many games so far, making him a good choice for the vice-captain's role in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for RGC vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

John Mathews

Kamran Chaudhary

Zachary Simpson

Robert Alexander

Ryan Grimes

RGC vs PIR Match Expert Tips 11th & 12th match

Andrew Reyes could provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. He has scored 82 runs and taken three wickets at an economy rate of 8.25 in four games. He could be a valuable pick for your RGC vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11 & Match 12, Head-to-Head League

RGC vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Lorne Burns

Batter: Nikhil Advani, D Robeson, N Joshi

All-rounder: I Latin, Kenroy Nestor, D Barley, Andrew Reyes

Bowler: Thomas Ramagge, Z Simpson, R Cunningham

RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11 & Match 12, Grand League

RGC vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Lorne Burns

Batter: Nikhil Advani, D Robeson, G Davies

All-rounder: I Latin, Kenroy Nestor, D Barley, Andrew Reyes

Bowler: Thomas Ramagge, Z Simpson, R Cunningham

