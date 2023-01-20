RGC vs SLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar, Match 2

The 2nd match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will see Sloggers (SLG) squaring off against Rugby CC (RGC) at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Saturday, January 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RGC vs SLG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. Rugby CC has many in-form players, whereas Sloggers have a young squad.

Sloggers will give it their all to win the match, but Rugby CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RGC vs SLG Match Details

The 2nd match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will be played on January 21 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The game is set to take place at 12:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RGC vs SLG, Match 2

Date and Time: 21st January 2023, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically proficient will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on the fresh strip.

RGC vs SLG Form Guide

RGC - Will be playing their first match

SLG - Will be playing their first match

RGC vs SLG Probable Playing XI

RGC Playing XI

No injury updates

Chris Watkins (wk), Harry Pile, Nikhil Advani, Robert Azopardi, Jamie Templeton, Damian White, Jack Milner, James Munden, Iain Latin, Zachary Simpson, John Mathews

SLG Playing XI

No injury updates

Luke Collado (wk), Lee James Graham, Mark Casciaro, Julian Freyone, Joseph Neale, Paul Buttigieg, Christian Navas, Phillip Davitt, Matthew Reoch, Obdulio Bacarese, Damien Delgado

RGC vs SLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Collado

L Collado is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and will thus have a high chance of scoring big. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Watkins is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Quach

J Freyone and D Quach are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Advani played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Adetayo

D Barley and A Adetayo are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Bokhari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Hunter

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Hunter and R Hatchman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in the death overs. J Mathews is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RGC vs SLG match captain and vice-captain choices

D Quach

D Quach will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

J Freyone

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Freyone the vice captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for RGC vs SLG, Match 2

M Hunter

J Freyone

A Adetayo

D Quach

N Advani

Rugby CC vs Sloggers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rugby CC vs Sloggers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Collado, C Watkins

Batters: N Advani, J Freyone, D Quach

All-rounders: A Adetayo, D Barley, J Bokhari

Bowlers: M Hunter, R Hatchman, J Mathews

Rugby CC vs Sloggers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Collado, C Watkins

Batters: N Advani, J Freyone, D Quach, A Buchanan

All-rounders: A Adetayo, J Bokhari

Bowlers: M Hunter, R Hatchman, E Rovegno

