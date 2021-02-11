RIW vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 11th, 2021

Ripoll Warriors will take on Barna Royals in the 19th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona

The Ripoll Warriors are new to the ECS circuit, but they have a strong balance of youth and experience in their squad and would want to make a good first impression. They have recorded back-to-back wins in the tournament thus far. The Ripoll Warriors beat both Hira Sabadell and Pakcelona CC on the same day and will be high on confidence.

Meanwhile, Barna Royals, who have played just one match, got the better of City Lions. They posted 86 runs and managed to defend it successfully by restricting the City Lions to just 76-7.

Squads to choose from:

Ripoll Warriors

Ehsan Ellahi, Ghulam Sabar, Harjinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mohsin Ali, Azhar Iqbal, Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rana, Manpreet Singh, Amir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Jagbeer Singh, Karanjeet Singh, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Namdar Iqbal, Nazim Muhammad, Prince Dhiman, and Waqar Iqbal.

Barna Royals

Murad Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sharjeel Qaiser, N Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, M Rubbani, S Ali Syed, W Anwar, H Azhar, A Hassan, A Khan, S Shahzaib, U Zaman, S Hussain, S Irshad, A Sultan

Predicted Playing 11

Ripoll Warriors

Prince Dhiman, Asim Maqbool, Waqar Iqbal, Mohsin Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Ehsan Ellahi, Mohammad Nazim, Aqtadar Iqbal khan, Karanpreet Singh, Namdar Iqbal, Jagbeer Singh.

Barna Royals

Murad Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sharjeel Qaiser, N Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, M Rubbani, S Ali Syed, W Anwar, H Azhar, A Hassan

Match Details

Match: Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals, Match 19

Venue: Monjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and time: 11th February, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona favors the batsmen in this format of the game. The average first innings score on this ground is 92 and the track is known to be better suited for pacers than the spinners.

RIW vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RIW vs BAR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Waqar Iqbal, Mohsin Ali, Anas Sultan, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Prince Dhiman, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal, Hamza Azhar, Waqas Anwar, Muhammad Nazim, Murad Ali

Captain: Prince Dhiman, Vice-Captain: Aamir Shahzad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Waqar Iqbal, Mohsin Ali, Anas Sultan, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Syed Ali Naqi II, Prince Dhiman, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal, Waqas Anwar, Muhammad Nazim, Murad Ali

Captain: Mohsin Ali, Vice-Captain: Waqas Anwar