RIW vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 24, 2021

Ripoll Warriors will lock horns with Barna Royals in the 64th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Wednesday.

The two teams are evenly matched with two wins in their five matches. Barna Royals just got the better of Ripoll Warriors in their previous encounter. But Ripoll Warriors will look to bounce back to make it one win apiece.

Barna Royals are in the second position on the Group B points table, whereas their opponents are just below them at the 3rd spot.

This will be the second match of the day for both teams. Both will look forward to ending their day with a win. We can expect a thrilling game between two quality sides at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Ripoll Warriors

Waqar Iqbal (C & WK), Ehsan Ellahi, Ghulam Sabar, Harjinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mohsin Ali, Azhar Iqbal, Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rana, Manpreet Singh, Amir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Jagbeer Singh, Karanjeet Singh, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Namdar Iqbal, Nazim Muhammad and Prince Dhiman.

Barna Royals

Syed Waris Irshad, Umar Zaman, Murad Ali, Syed Hussain, Syed Shahzaib, Waqas Anwar, Ali Hassan, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan khan, Hamza Azhar, Muaz Rubbani, Nabeel Qaiser (C), Sharjeel Qaiser, Syed Shahfaat Ali, Taqqi Ul Mazhar (WK) and Usama Shahzad (WK).

Predicted Playing XIs

Ripoll Warriors

Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Waqar Iqbal (C & WK), Ghulam Sabar, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Nazim Muhammad, Imran Hussain, Azhar Iqbal, Jugraj SIngh, Deepak Rana.

Barna Royals

Shafat Ali Syed, Hamza Azhar, Taqqi Ul Mazhar (WK), Sharjeel Qaiser, Anas Sultan, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Syed Ali Naqi, Nabeel Qaiser (C), Murad Ali, Waqas Anwar, Ali Hassan.

Match Details

Match: Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals, Match 64

Date: 24th February 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Cricket Ground is a good wicket to bat on. Bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and length to take wickets here. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 95 runs. Teams winning the toss will look to chase as the wicket gets better in the second half.

RIW vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Waqar Iqbal, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Mohsin Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Anas Sultan, Shafat Ali Syed, Prince Dhiman, Hamza Azhar, Waqas Anwar, Nazim Muhammad, Deepak Rana.

Captain: Mohsin Ali. Vice-Captain: Shafat Ali Syed.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Waqar Iqbal, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Mohsin Ali, Anas Sultan, Prince Dhiman, Hamza Azhar, Azhrar Iqbal, Murad Ali, Nazim Muhammad, Deepak Rana.

Captain: Syed Gulraiz Hussain. Vice-Captain: Prince Dhiman.