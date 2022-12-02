RIW vs GRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 89

The 89th match (RIW vs GRA) of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Ripoll Warriors squaring off against Gracia at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday, December 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RIW vs GRA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Ripoll Warriors have won five of their last eight matches and will be curious to continue their form in the upcoming matches. Gracia, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches.

Gracia will give it their all to win the match, but the Ripoll Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RIW vs GRA Match Details

The 89th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on December 2 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RIW vs GRA, Match 89

Date and Time: 2nd December 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Fateh CC and the Catalunya Tigers, where a total of 216 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

RIW vs GRA Form Guide

RIW - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

GRA - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

RIW vs GRA Probable Playing XI

RIW Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Masood (wk), Jugraj Singh, Karamjit Singh, Nazim Muhammad, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Saqib Muhammad, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Sajjad Iqbal, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Zubair Ahmed, Tauseef Ahmed

GRA Playing XI

No injury updates

Kuldeep Lal (wk), Vibhor Yadav, Heera Mahey ©, Gurvinder Singh Bajwa, Vinod Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Karandeep Singh, Paramjit Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Kulwant Singh

RIW vs GRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Masood

M Masood is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Lal is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

K Singh

S Singh and K Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Singh played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

P Dhiman

P Dhiman and H Mahey are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Yadav is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Iqbal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Iqbal and T Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Waqar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RIW vs GRA match captain and vice-captain choices

P Dhiman

P Dhiman will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial inning in today's match. He has already earned 956 points in the last eight matches.

V Yadav

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Yadav as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 471 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for RIW vs GRA, Match 89

V Yadav

P Dhiman

K Singh

H Mahey

A Iqbal

Ripoll Warriors vs Gracia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ripoll Warriors vs Gracia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Masood, K Lal

Batters: K Singh, G Singh, S Singh

All-rounders: V Yadav, H Mahey, P Dhiman

Bowlers: T Singh, R Waqar, A Iqbal

Ripoll Warriors vs Gracia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Masood

Batters: K Singh, G Singh, S Singh

All-rounders: V Yadav, H Mahey, P Dhiman, V Kumar

Bowlers: S Javed, R Waqar, A Iqbal

