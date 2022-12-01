RIW vs LIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 85

The 85th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Ripoll Warriors (RIW) squaring off against the Lleida Tigers (LIT) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday, December 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RIW vs LIT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Ripoll Warriors have won three of their last six matches and will be curious to continue their form in the upcoming matches. The Lleida Tigers, on the other hand, have won none of their last six matches.

The Lleida Tigers will give it their all to win the match, but the Ripoll Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RIW vs LIT Match Details

The 85th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on December 1 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RIW vs LIT, Match 85

Date and Time: December 1, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Gracia and Lleida Tigers, where a total of 228 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

RIW vs LIT Form Guide

RIW - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

LIT - Won 0 of their last 6 matches

RIW vs LIT Probable Playing XI

RIW Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Masood (wk), Jugraj Singh, Karamjit Singh, Nazim Muhammad, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Saqib Muhammad, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Sajjad Iqbal, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Zubair Ahmed, Tauseef Ahmed

LIT Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahsan Raza (wk), Sajad Ali, Ifraz Ahmed, Umar Muhammad, Talha Mehmood, Muhammad Abu, Johar Khan, Naveed Riaz, Sajjad Ahmad, Adnan Mukhtar, Omais Rehman

RIW vs LIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Masood

M Masood is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Raza is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

K Singh

M Raza and K Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Abu played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

P Dhiman

P Dhiman and S Muhammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Riaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Iqbal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Iqbal and S Ahmad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Waqar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RIW vs LIT match captain and vice-captain choices

P Dhiman

P Dhiman will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has already earned 768 points in the last six matches.

S Muhammad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Muhammad as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for RIW vs LIT, Match 85

K Singh

S Muhammad

P Dhiman

S Ahmad

A Iqbal

Ripoll Warriors vs Lleida Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ripoll Warriors vs Lleida Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Masood

Batters: K Singh, M Raza, M Abu

All-rounders: S Muhammad, N Riaz, P Dhiman

Bowlers: J Afzal, S Ahmad, R Waqar, A Iqbal

Ripoll Warriors vs Lleida Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Masood

Batters: K Singh, M Raza, T Mehmood

All-rounders: S Muhammad, P Dhiman

Bowlers: J Afzal, S Ahmad, R Waqar, A Iqbal, U Muhammad

