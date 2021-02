RIW vs PAK Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 9th, 2021

Ripoll Warriors will take on Pakcelona CC in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Barcelona.

Pakcelona had an awful run in the ECS last season, managing just two wins. With a decent bowling unit, Pakcelona would look for a better ECS campaign this time.

Ripoll Warriors, who are new to the ECS circuit, are the underdogs in this match. However, they have a strong balance of youth and experience and would want to make a good first impression.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Ripoll Warriors

Ehsan Ellahi, Ghulam Sabar, Harjinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mohsin Ali, Azhar Iqbal, Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rana, Manpreet Singh, Amir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Jagbeer Singh, Karanjeet Singh, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Namdar Iqbal, Nazim Muhammad, Prince Dhiman, and Waqar Iqbal.

Pakcelona

Muhammad Amir Raza, Ramiz Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Nouman Rukhsar, Saleem Haider, Tehzeeb Hasan, Wasiq Ali, Adalat Ali, Ali Imran, Atiq- Ur Rehman, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, and Shahid Iqbal.

Predicted Playing 11s

Ripoll Warriors

Prince Dhiman, Asim Maqbool, Waqar Iqbal, Mohsin Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Ehsan Ellahi, Mohammad Nazim, Aqtadar Iqbal khan, Karanpreet Singh, Namdar Iqbal, Jagbeer Singh.

Pakcelona

Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Shahid Iqbal, Raja Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Shahzad Khan, Khurram Javeed, Muhammad Amir Raza, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Azeem Azam, Saleem Haider, Ramiz Mehmood.

Match Details

Match: Ripoll Warriors vs Pakcelona, Match 9.

Venue: Monjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Date and Time: 9th February, 2021, 5:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Monjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona tends to favour batsmen in this format of the game. The average first-innings score on this ground is 120, and the track is known to suit pacers more than it does the spinners.

RIW vs PAK Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Raja Shahzad, Waqar Iqbal, Ishtiaq Nazir, Mohsin Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Prince Dhiman, Shahzad Khan, Imran Hussain, Saleem Haider, Deepak Rana, Muhammad Nazim.

Captain: Shahzad Khan. Vice-Captain: Imran Hussain.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Raja Shahzad, Waqar Iqbal, Ishtiaq Nazir, Ghulam Sabar, Prince Dhiman, Shahzad Khan, Imran Hussain, Saleem Haider, Deepak Rana, Aqtadar Iqbal, Muhammad Nazim.

Captain: Prince Dhiman. Vice-Captain: Ishtiaq Nazir.